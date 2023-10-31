Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s once-cordial separation has turned sour after Umansky was photographed holding hands with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater.

While Umansky, 53, and Slater, 34, have denied rumors that they’re dating, they have “a highly flirtatious relationship [and] seem a little too close,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

A second insider notes that Umansky and Richards, 54, “aren’t getting along” in the wake of the Slater drama, adding that The Agency founder’s wandering eye was a “catalyst for the separation” between the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars.

Us confirmed in July that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. The Bravolebrities tied the knot in 1996 and share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also the stepfather of Richards’ daughter Farrah, 34, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Richards and Umansky shared a joint statement about their separation in July, noting that they were experiencing “a rough year” and had no plans to divorce just yet.

“We both love and respect each other tremendously,” they said in a message shared via Instagram. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

However, the dynamic between Richards and Umansky started to shift earlier this month after photos of him holding hands with Slater went public on October 22.

“I don’t know if anything’s happened yet, but obviously there’s something there,” Richards said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen days later, reacting to the images. “Listen, I love him very much and we are amicable. That really did hurt me.”

She continued, “I just don’t think you hold hands like that with somebody.”

After Richards’ WWHL comments went viral, Umansky and Slater addressed the dating rumors head on.

“For full clarity we are not dating,” Umansky said in an October 26 Instagram Story video recorded with Slater by his side. “We’ve been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day every single day.”

Slater explained that because of the “intense” DWTS experience, a “very special bond” is formed between the star and their pro.

“We [share] similar personalities,” she added. “We’ve got a super supportive relationship. Last week was extremely emotional, so [it’s a] super supportive relationship. We’re definitely there for each other, and it’s beautiful. That’s a great thing.”

Umansky clarified that the “intense” and “emotional” week led them to lean on each other for support.

“We were talking about the week during the dinner, and when we came out of dinner we were recapping, and I reached out to grab Emma’s hand. She grabbed my hand, and then we walked to the cars, just recapping,” he explained. Slater chimed in, “All of a sudden we’re dating.”

For more on Richards and Umansky’s separation, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands Wednesday, November 1.