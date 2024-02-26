Buying Beverly Hills viewers are getting a front row seat to the aftermath of Mauricio Umansky‘s split from Kyle Richards.

In the season 2 teaser trailer, which was posted by a Bravo fan account on Sunday, February 25, Umansky, 53, revealed who pushed for the couple to call it quits.

“She wanted the separation,” Umansky told his friend before another scene showed him addressing personal issues at a company event. “The Agency being a large family — just like every family — there’s conflict.”

Richards, 55, was also seen having a candid talk with their kids, saying, “We wanted to have this conversation together for obvious reasons. I’m really sorry you guys.”

Umansky and Richards’ relationship will be a major story line on season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills. The pair previously addressed their ups and downs on season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired its finale earlier this month.

Us Weekly originally confirmed the spouses’ separation in July 2023. Umansky and Richards, who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, took to social media at the time to deny rumors that infidelity played a role in their decision. (Mauricio is also a stepfather to Richards’ daughter Farrah, 35, who plays a large role on Buying Beverly Hills alongside her sisters.)

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” their joint Instagram statement read. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

At the time, many fans took the statement as a comment on Richards’ close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

During the RHOBH season 13 finale, Richards shed more light on what caused their breakup.

“There were things that happened that made me lose my trust that I wasn’t able to recover from,” she said on the Wednesday, February 21, episode. “It just felt like my whole life was over in that moment. The life as I knew it.”

Umansky has weighed in on the major life change as well, telling his daughters in the first official look at Buying Beverly Hills, “I had an amazing 26 years with your mom. An amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it. So your mom came and she talked to me. And she said, ‘I think I need space.’”

He continued: “She said to me, ‘Listen, the rules are that you go out, you date, you do whatever it is you want to do. I’m not going to be asking you what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like we are separated.'”

Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills drops on Netflix on March 22.