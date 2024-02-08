The current status of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage is unknown, but she made an eye-raising comment about their union on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The conversation started as the RHOBH women were on a bus ride in Spain during the Wednesday, February 7 episode. Annemarie Wiley asked the single women if they would ever get remarried if the opportunity presented itself.

“I don’t think I need the paper,” Garcelle Beauvais admitted. “I’ve worked so hard that I want to leave what I can for my kids as opposed to splitting it with a man.”

Kyle subsequently joked, “Prenup.” Garcelle added, “Do we know what the paperwork [is] that we’re signing for. Do we know what your partner is really doing?”

Kyle then turned to Annemarie, 40, asking, “Don’t you just sign anything Marcellus [Wiley] says, ‘Here baby sign this?’ What do you say, ‘Let me have a lawyer look at this?’”

Annemarie replied that she always asks their business manager first.

“Sometimes I just sign it,” Kyle added, which elicited some rather wild responses from the other RHOBH women.

“No, we’re going to go back to marriage 101. Do not sign any document without reading it,” Sutton Stracke said in her confessional.

“Even if you look at it, it doesn’t matter,” Erika Jayne said on the bus with all the women. Meanwhile, Sutton, 52, continued discussing the topic during her confessional, saying, “I don’t care if you have married the pope. Do not sign the pope’s document.”

In her own confessional, Kyle said Mauricio “handles everything” in their marriage.

“He pays all the bills,” she said. “He pays the taxes, he pays the bills, he pays my taxes and I sign stuff and hope for the best.”

Erika, unsurprisingly, had a lot to say about the topic.

“Oh, Kyle, this is how I got into trouble,” she said in her confessional. “It’s OK to trust your husband, until it’s not OK to trust your husband.”

Erika, 52, is referencing her past marriage to Tom Girardi. The Bravo star filed for divorce from Tom, 84, in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. One month later, Erika was named in several fraud lawsuits regarding Tom’s law firm allegedly mishandling funds received from clients. Erika has been accused of having prior knowledge of Tom’s illegal actions, however, she has continued to maintain her innocence.

Back on the bus, Kyle went on to say that her late mother, Kathleen Richards, always reminded her not to trust a man.

“The cynic in me is, like, just signing my life whole life away. Giving everything up to him,” she said. (Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio separated after 17 years of marriage.)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.