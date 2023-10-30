Erika Jayne is not Jon Hamm’s biggest fan right now. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said “f—k you” to the actor months after he called her out over those $750,000 earrings.
While appearing on the Monday, October 30, episode of the “No Filter with Zack Peter” podcast, Jayne, 52, name dropped the actor as she spoke about her legal win from earlier this summer.
“I have my appeal. And that’s, you know — like Jon Hamm, you know. ‘They never were yours.’ F–k you. I won on appeal,” the RHOBH star continued. “You don’t know what you’re talking about. You know, ‘Those were never yours.’ Really? Appellate judge said they were. Or at least said you can’t prove that they weren’t. So that made me happy.”
Jayne’s diamond earrings become a RHOBH story line throughout season 12 when she displayed hesitation about returning the jewelry worth $750,000, given to her by estranged husband Tom Girardi with allegedly stolen money. (The former couple, who split in 2020, were named in several lawsuits regarding Girardi’s firm mishandling funds from clients.)
The Pretty Mess author received backlash on the show from fellow castmates Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle Richards who perceived Jayne holding on to the earrings as lack of empathy for the clients impacted by Girardi’s wrongdoings.
Hamm, for his part, weighed in on the earring debacle while appearing on “The Howard Stern” show in September 2022.
“You just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours — give them back,’” the Top Gun: Maverick star, 52, said at the time. “And then I can’t quite get … are they $750,000 earrings? Or is it $750,000 per earring? … Give ‘em back.”
Hamm solidified that he’s an avid Bravo viewer during a June appearance on the Today show, revealing that he also watches The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Vanderpump Rules.
He’s not the only A-list celebrity who weighed in on Jayne’s attitude during season 12. Jennifer Lawrence low-key slammed the reality star last year saying RHOBH was not having “a great season.”
“My biggest problem with this season [is] that it’s just been boring,” she told Variety in September 2022. “And I think that Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say she needs a publicist ASAP.”
Jayne, for her part, hit back inviting Lawrence, 33, on the show.
“Well, you know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television,” Jayne shared on Watch What Happens Live that same month. “But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality, as well.”