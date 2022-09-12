An honest fan. Jennifer Lawrence is an outspoken reality TV fan, and she didn’t hold back her opinions about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 and star Erika Jayne.

“Not a great season, but I’ll finish it. Brian [Tyree Henry] and I have quite Dubai and we’re done with Dubai,” the Oscar winner, 32, told Variety on Saturday, September 10. She and Henry, 40, were promoting their PTSD drama Causeway at Toronto International Film Festival and seemed happy to take a moment to talk about lighter subjects.

“My biggest problem with this season [is] that it’s just been boring,” Lawrence said. “And I think that Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say she needs a publicist ASAP.”

The Hunger Games alum believes Jayne, 51, should’ve gotten some advice from her RHOBH costars, who should’ve seen how she was coming across. “Lisa Rinna tried to look out for her and tried to like — she didn’t do the Dorinda thing,” Lawrence noted, recalling when a Real Housewives of New York episode showed Dorinda Medley with lipstick smeared on her face for hours and no one mentioned it.

“Remember when they were in Colombia and Dorinda’s [wearing], like, f–king Joker makeup and Carole Radziwill was just talking to her and leaving her out there — oh no, I’m not talking about this,” Lawrence said, smiling while stopping herself as her enthusiasm became more apparent.

The Atlanta star, meanwhile, wanted to stay away from saying anything too controversial about the Bravo stars. “Don’t drag me into this, I don’t want Dorinda or Erika coming for me, we’re good,” Henry said.

Jayne, 51, made headlines after she filed for divorce from Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage in November 2020. The following month, the Dancing With the Stars alum and her then-husband were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds from the families of the Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

Documents obtained by Us at the time stated that Jayne was being sued by class action firm Edelson PC, who claimed that Jayne’s divorce from Girardi, 83, was a “sham attempt to fraudulently protect” their assets and that the duo were “on the verge of financial collapse.”

In January 2022, complaints against Jayne in regard to the fraud and embezzlement charges were dismissed in Illinois.

“Pursuant to stipulation, plaintiff’s claims against defendants EJ Global LLC and Erika Girardi are dismissed without prejudice and without costs,” according to court docs filed in the Northern District of Illinois, which Us obtained.

For her part, the Chicago performer has continued to maintain her innocence amid the legal issues. However, it isn’t just her ongoing legal battles that have left viewers feeling uneasy.

In a July episode, Jayne yelled at Garcelle Beauvais’s 14-year-old son Jax to “get the f—k out” of his mom’s birthday party and flirted with Garcelle’s eldest son, Oliver, 31. She later apologized for the incident.

The “Pretty Mess” singer told Us exclusively in May that she isn’t proud of her behavior on this season of Real Housewives.

“Well, look, I’ve been very open and honest. I mixed alcohol and antidepressants, which I didn’t know that it would make you this drunk and it did,” the Bravo personality said at the time. “I do not have a problem and lesson learned and we go on. I mean, are you gonna see a moment that, you know, you will probably be like, ‘Is that Erika?’ And the answer is yeah. I mean, that was me.”

She continued: “At that time, it was really difficult because there were moments that I didn’t wanna get out of bed — more than moments, there were days and you have to do that. And let’s be honest, you know, you’re sitting at these parties and some of these women are kind of boring. So you have a drink [and then] you have another drink. And then you’re like, ‘Where am I?’ So, you know, it’s not that I was drinking a lot. It’s just that I was drinking while being medicated.”