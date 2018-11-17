Brian Tyree Henry, playing a rapper on FX’s Atlanta, gets Us into his rhythm. Read on to learn 25 things about the 36-year-old actor.

1. If candy corn is around, I will always eat it.

2. I always carry a picture of my mother in my wallet.

3. My favorite holiday is Halloween. I went as BoJack Horseman last year.

4. There are three things that I will always lose: sunglasses, umbrellas and water bottles.

5. I never use condiments, but I try to keep them in my home for when friends visit.

6. I used to draw characters with everyday superpowers like 20/20 vision, an adult who still sucks their thumb, back flippers or a person riding a bike.

7. I sometimes sleep with one arm suspended in the air.

8. I hate the idea of ironing.

9. I’m an uncle of 12 and a great-uncle of seven.

10. I eat like a senior citizen. The softer the food the better.

11. I used to be a DJ.

12. Daniel Kaluuya and I play brothers in Widows, and I will always consider him my brother from now on.

13. I made it through childhood without breaking any bones, until I was 22 and broke my knee while dancing to “Step in the Name of Love” [by R. Kelly].

14. I always watch The Simpsons. Always.

15. I am a serious horror movie fan, especially the ones from the ’80s. Working in the [upcoming] Chucky reboot was a dream come true.

16. I have an irrational phobia of whales.

17. I don’t like guns, but I love plastic straws. @me!

18. I’ve never been to Disneyland or Disney World. I’d love to go!

19. My favorite TV channel is Investigation Discovery. I love A Crime to Remember. The reenactments are incredible, and they’re all period-piece crimes.

20. I currently only have one tattoo. It’s a Buddhist tattoo on my right upper arm. But I’d get eight more if I could.

21. The only way I drink soda is if it’s flat. If it’s not flat, I will shake it until it is. There’s nothing like flat Diet Coke.

22. I suffer from selective amnesia when it comes to politics.

23. I really don’t understand why equal pay is such a hard concept to make reality.

24. I own over 40 pairs of sneakers, and I need more. My favorites are British Knights. (I know, it’s a throwback.) Also, Timberland and ASICS are great because my feet are so big and they don’t make them look like clown shoes.

25. If you show me how to get somewhere, I’ll never forget.

The Emmy nominee stars in Widows (in theaters Nov. 16).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!