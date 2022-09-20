Unexpected hot take. Jon Hamm is one of the latest celebrities to call out Erika Jayne for her part in the earrings drama shown on recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“You just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours — give them back,’” the Mad Men alum, 51, said on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday, September 19.

Hamm slammed the reality star, 51, for her hesitation to give back the $750,000 diamond earrings her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, gave to her with allegedly stolen settlement funds.

The jewelry was a hot topic of conversation on the past two episodes of RHOBH, which aired on September 7 and 14, respectively, as Erika’s cast mates Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle Richards questioned her holding on to the diamonds and her perceived lack of empathy for Tom’s past clients.

While considering the value of the earrings — which Erika proceeded to wear during the most recent episode as the ladies vacationed in Aspen — Hamm then questioned the accessory’s value.

“And then I can’t quite get … are they $750,000 earrings? Or is it $750,000 per earring?” the Missouri native asked, to which host Howard Stern replied that he didn’t know.

The actual value of the luxury items — which were purchased back in 2007 —didn’t faze Hamm as he reaffirmed: “Give ‘em back.”

The Report actor isn’t the only Hollywood star who chimed into the RHOBH discourse. While promoting her new drama, Causeway, at Toronto International Film Festival, Jennifer Lawrence got candid about this season of the hit Bravo series.

“Not a great season, but I’ll finish it. [My costar, Bryan Tree Henry], and I have quit Dubai and we’re done with Dubai,” the Oscar winner told Variety on September 10. “My biggest problem with this season [is] that it’s just been boring. And I think that Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say she needs a publicist ASAP.”

Erika, however, took her chance to fire back at the Winter’s Bone actress during a Wednesday, September 14, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“This video dropped of Jennifer Lawrence — who is a huge Housewives fan — calling you evil and saying you need a publicist,” host Andy Cohen informed the Pretty Mess author during the episode, asking her, “What was your reaction when you saw that?”

“Well, you know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television,” Erika replied. “But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality, as well.”