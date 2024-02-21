Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been separated for more than six months, but they’re not getting any closer to making their breakup official.

“Neither of them wants to pull the trigger [and file for divorce],” an insider exclusively explains in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the duo’s hesitancy doesn’t have anything to do with money. “They don’t have a prenup, so Kyle will be getting half of everything, but that doesn’t bother Mauricio.”

While Richards, 55, and Umansky, 53, haven’t yet filed for divorce, the source says the pair isn’t likely to reconcile. “It feels so final,” the insider tells Us, noting that the estranged couple are “in an OK place” despite their split. “They share space, and it’s working for them now.”

Us confirmed in July 2023 that Richards and Umansky separated after 27 years of marriage. As rumors swirled that the pair had split because of infidelity, they issued a joint statement denying that there had been any “wrongdoing” in their relationship.

“We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” they wrote via Instagram later in July 2023. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Richards has hinted at trouble in her marriage to Umansky during season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which premiered in October 2023. “If there’s no effort, we’re not going to end up together,” she said in an episode earlier this month.

Umansky, meanwhile, discussed the breakup with his kids during a teaser for season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills, which premieres on Netflix March 22. The twosome share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 16. Umansky is also the stepfather of Farrah, 35, whom Richards shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

“I had an amazing 26 years with your mom. An amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it,” Umansky said in the clip. “So your mom came and she talked to me. And she said, ‘I think I need space.’”

Umansky went on to tell his daughters that he and Richards agreed to date other people during their separation.

“She said to me, ‘Listen, the rules are that you go out, you date, you do whatever it is you want to do. I’m not going to be asking you what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like, we are separated,’” he explained.

For more on where Richards and Umansky stand, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.