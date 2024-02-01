Kyle Richards has started to hint at the future of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“If there’s no effort, we’re not going to end up together,” Kyle, 55, said at the tail end of the Wednesday, January 31, episode. Her comment, made during a confessional interview, occurred during the teaser for next week’s installment of RHOBH.

Later in the teaser, Kyle could be seen asking Mauricio, 53, where he was “off to right now” after it appeared that he was getting ready to leave. Mauricio replied that he had multiple real estate showings. The trailer then jumped to a conversation between Kyle and Dorit Kemsley.

“He has to say yes to more things because The Agency is expanding so much,” Kyle told Dorit, 47. “If we’re having an issue, why can’t you give that energy that you give to the company?”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio had separated after 27 years of marriage. The couple got married in 1996 and share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Kyle and ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie also share daughter Farrah, 35. (A source told Us Weekly in November 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio have yet to hire divorce lawyers.)

RHOBH season 13 has been hinting at marital issues between Kyle and Mauricio since its premiere in October 2023. The first episode of the season showed a rather tense moment between the estranged couple as they discussed Kyle’s two new tattoos, putting her total at five.

“Seriously? I only knew of three,” Mauricio said. Kyle responded, “Well, maybe you should be looking at my body closer.”

While Mauricio said that she had “enough” tattoos, Kyle revealed her plans to “get another one.” (She did end up getting another tattoo later on in the season.)

“Five tattoos is a lot,” Mauricio continued. “I will not allow that.”

Kyle also admitted during a November 2023 episode that she was “not happy” in her relationship at the current moment.

“I’m, sort of, now working on myself inside and I feel like he’s very focused on his work. So, I feel like in that aspect we’re kind of growing in different directions,” she shared. “I don’t want to wake up a few years down the road and be like, ‘Who are you? What are we supposed to talk about now?’”

Aside from her marital issues, Kyle has also spoken candidly about the loss of her friend Lorene Shea, who died by suicide in May 2022.

When hosting an event to honor Lorene in an episode that aired earlier this month, Mauricio was absent. Kyle admitted during a confessional interview that she feels like she’s “letting [Lorene] down” with the “hard time” in her relationship.

“Would it have meant something to me if all of a sudden, he showed up at the event for Lorene? Of course, it would have,” she said in a separate episode. “He was close with her also.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.