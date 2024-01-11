The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is offering more insight into what went wrong in Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage.

“Mau gets a lot of DMs from women, they don’t care that he’s married, and they’re always the aggressor,” Kyle, 54, revealed during the Wednesday, January 10, episode of the Bravo series. “It just makes you realize there’s a lot of f—king assholes out there.”

During the episode, the women headed to Ojai, California, for a wine tasting to celebrate Annemarie Wiley’s birthday. The costars played a game while having lunch, and Sutton Stracke pulled a card that read, “What is appropriate to husbands when it comes to communicating with other women on social media?”

All of the women were quick to agree that it was not appropriate for married men to be engaging in that kind of behavior online.

“I’ve had a fight with Mau over that, I hate that,” Kyle said. “‘Liking’ people’s photos, following people, you don’t do that.” (Kyle and Mauricio frequently weathered cheating rumors through the years, but they’ve denied any instances of infidelity.)

“But what does communicating mean?” Sutton, 52, asked, to which Kyle replied, “Not just DMing, that’s like, no. … But also, you don’t have to follow every single person and ‘like’ all their photos. I don’t like that at all. At all.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio, 53, had split after 27 years of marriage. They addressed their separation in a joint Instagram statement at the time, telling followers that the decision had come after “a rough year” together.

“We both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” they concluded. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

A source told Us in November 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio had yet to hire divorce lawyers, but RHOBH season 13 has showcased some of the ups and downs in the duo’s marriage before they pulled the plug.

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s episode, Kyle hosted an event with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to honor her late friend Lorene Shea on the first anniversary of her death. (Lorene died by suicide in May 2022.)

Kyle was joined at the event by her four daughters — she shares Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with Mauricio and eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — but Mauricio was noticeably absent.

“Mau can’t be here because he had to go out of town for business,” Kyle explained in her confessional. “Had this been a few years ago, I would have really relied on him on a night like tonight.”

Garcelle Beauvais noted that Mauricio’s absence “says a lot about where [Kyle’s] relationship is.”

Kyle also recalled Lorene telling her to “always appreciate your marriage” two days before her passing.

“I said, ‘I will,’” Kyle added. “So now that we’re having a hard time, I think I’m letting her down.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.