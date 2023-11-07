Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have not made any major decisions amid their ongoing separation.

“Kyle and Mauricio have not hired attorneys, nor have either of them filed yet,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “While they are separated, they want to keep their lives as normal as possible for the kids.”

The estranged couple, who tied the knot in 1996, share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky, 53, is also the stepfather of Richards’ daughter Farrah, 35, whom the Bravolebrity shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

“When and if they do decide to file, neither of them will be bitter or coming after the other,” the insider adds, noting that there’s “a lot of tension” between the former couple, but “they don’t wish bad on the other” going forward. “Neither of them wants a long and vengeful divorce.”

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for more than two decades before they shocked fans with their separation in 2023. Richards was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah, from 1988 to 1992. She met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months […]

Us confirmed in July that Richards, 54, and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have since clarified that they have not yet taken steps to make their split official.

“I misspoke on the red carpet today,” Richards said during the Monday, November 6, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which was filmed this past weekend at BravoCon. “Two times I had to correct someone when they said ‘divorce.’ I said ‘separated.’ And then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere. So, that was my bad.”

Richards told WWHL viewers that things between her and Umansky are “still amicable” and referred to their marriage as “a success” — even amid recent drama (and questions) around his relationship status.

Umansky was romantically linked to his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater late last month when they were photographed holding hands after going out to dinner together. However, they were quick to shut down any relationship speculation.

“Just to clarify, we went to a restaurant to go get some sushi right after rehearsal,” Umansky shared in an Instagram Story video on October 26. “It’s a very intense week, a very emotional week. We were talking about the week during the dinner and when we came out of dinner we were recapping, and I reached out to grab Emma’s hand. She grabbed my hand and then we walked to the cars, just recapping.”

He added, “For full clarity, we are not dating.”

Related: Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky’s Honest Quotes About Their Separation Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have shared insight into their sudden split after 27 years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that the couple were taking time apart. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source revealed at […]

A separate source told Us last month that despite what they’ve said, Umansky and Slater, 34, have “a highly flirtatious relationship [and] seem a little too close.”

Richards, for her part, admitted that the hand-holding photos “hurt my feelings” while appearing on WWHL on October 25.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The Bravo star, however, did tell Us Weekly exclusively that past fights with sisters ­Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards prepared her for the drama with Umansky.

“It’s very challenging for all of us to be in the spotlight during this time. So, I mean, I guess [those fights with my sisters] did prepare me a lot going through what I’ve gone through, but it’s still crazy,” she shared with Us on Saturday, November 4. “I have so many people that don’t know us weighing in on our relationship and people saying things like, ‘Don’t do this, You’re going to regret it.’ I’m like, ‘Do you think I wanted this? Do you think that this was my fairy tale?’ Think about what you’re saying to me.”