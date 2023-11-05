Kyle Richards has been going through a “challenging” time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky — but it’s nothing compared to her past on the show.

“Obviously, having disagreements with my sisters [Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton] on camera has been very challenging,” Kyle, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4. “It’s funny because where I was at in my life then, it was so difficult for me … to have my life out in front of the cameras and sharing it with the world, where now I have 13 years under my belt and it’s easier, but I’m going through something very different [and] what my husband and I are going through.”

Us confirmed in July that Kyle and Mauricio, 53, were going through a rough patch after two decades of marriage. Mauricio — who shares three daughters with Kyle and is stepfather to her eldest daughter, Farrah, from a past relationship — later announced in September that the pair are currently separated but still live in the same house. Their relationship struggles are currently playing out on season 13 of RHOBH.

“It’s very challenging for all of us to be in the spotlight during this time. So I mean, I guess [those fights with my sisters] did prepare me a lot going through what I’ve gone through, but it’s still crazy,” Kyle told Us during the three-day convention in Las Vegas. “I have so many people that don’t know us weighing in on our relationship and people saying things like, ‘Don’t do this, You’re going to regret it.’ I’m like, ‘Do you think I wanted this? Do you think that this was my fairy tale?’ Think about what you’re saying to me.”

As Kyle and Mauricio work through their relationship, rumors have continued to swirl about what went wrong and where they stand.

“The rumors? I don’t even care anymore, honestly. We look at these things and we’re like, ‘We don’t care about the rumors,’” Kyle said on Saturday. “I do get a lot of messages of support from people, but then I get the, ‘What are you thinking?’ I’m like, this is not, like, I just went one day, ‘Eh, bye, I’m bored.’ So it is hard when people say, ‘You’ve crushed our dreams, we’ve followed you all these years. True love doesn’t exist.’”

The reality TV star added: “I’ve got to worry about my family, and now I’m thinking about strangers that are sad. I appreciate that they care that much, but it’s hard.”

While Kyle and Mauricio were initially amicably navigating their next steps, things have soured amid his Dancing With the Stars stint. Mauricio, who has since been eliminated from the competition, was spotted holding hands with pro partner Emma Slater. While Mauricio and Emma, 34, denied anything happened between them, Kyle was still hurt.

A source told Us at the time that Kyle and Mauricio “aren’t getting along” at the moment.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi