BravoCon 2023 has returned for a new round of drama, jokes and fashionable looks.

The weekend took place at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, starting on Friday, November 3, and ending on Sunday, November 5. This year, reality stars from the Real Housewives franchises, Southern Charm, Vanderpump Rules, Winter House and more attended the event to celebrate their shows and answer fans’ burning questions.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice showed off her sexy side in a white and gold design, featuring a crop top with a high neckline and mini skirt that highlighted her toned legs. She topped the look off with gold accessories and pulled her hair into a high half-pony.

Tom Sandoval, meanwhile, turned heads not just because of his affair with former Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss but also because of his bold outfit. He topped a denim skirt with a Gucci belt and black blazer with a polkadot pocket square. Sandoval wore no shirt underneath and finished the look with several bracelets and necklaces as well as black boots and black sunglasses.

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments at BravoCon 2023: