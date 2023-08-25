BravoCon is back for another year full of reality TV fun — and this year, the convention is headed to the West Coast.

Formerly held in New York City, the annual fan event will take place this fall in Las Vegas. Bravoholics will be able to get up close and personal with their favorite Bravolebrities for exciting panels, meet and greets, VIP experiences and surprise announcements.

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will also bring the Clubhouse to life under the neon lights where audiences can savor every drop of tea spilled in Sin City,” according to a BravoCon press release.

Ellen Stone — EVP of Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy at NBCUniversal — teased in a press release statement that this year’s convention “will be the best BravoCon yet,” adding, “BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan. In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter.”

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about BravoCon 2023:

When and Where is BravoCon 2023?

BravoCon 2023 will be held Friday, November 3, through Sunday, November 5, at the Caesars Forum convention center in Las Vegas. Additional events will be held at the Paris Theater.

Which Stars Are Attending BravoCon 2023?

Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Heather Dubrow, Heather Gay, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Captain Lee Rosbach, Josh Flagg and Paige DeSorbo are some of the hundreds of Bravo stars that will be in attendance at this year’s convention.

The event’s full lineup of celebrities will include stars from The Real Housewives franchise, Vanderpump Rules, the Below Deck franchise, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Southern Charm, Southern Hospitality, Summer House, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Shahs of Sunset and Family Karma.

What Events Will Happen at BravoCon 2023?

The official lineup of events for BravoCon 2023 has yet to be announced. Like previous years, fans can seemingly expect a jam-packed weekend full of cast panels, meet and greets with Bravo personalities, VIP experiences and special BravoCon tapings of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

How Can I Get Tickets to BravoCon 2023?

Full-weekend passes for the three-day event have already sold out, but fans can still purchase solo tickets at BravoCon2023.com.