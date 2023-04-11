Attention Bravoholics! BravoCon is moving to a new location for this year’s highly anticipated reality TV fan convention.

BravoCon 2023 will be held in Las Vegas from November 3 through November 5, as announced by Bravo on Tuesday, April 11. Panels, meet and greets, VIP experiences and every must-see event will take place at the Caesars Forum convention center. Not to mention, “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will also bring the Clubhouse to life under the neon lights where audiences can savor every drop of tea spilled in Sin City,” according to a press release.

“BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan,” Ellen Stone — EVP of Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy at NBCUniversal — added in the press release. “In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet.”

The network is partnering with Caesars Palace, Harrah’s and The Linq to provide guests with exclusive BravoCon perks and surprises. Attendees looking to score the locations’ special rates can book their rooms now with the group name “BravoCon 2023.” Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

BravoCon held its inaugural convention in New York City in 2019, and after two years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned for another three-day extravaganza in October 2022 at the Javits Center. The wait was worth it for fans as many bombshell revelations were dropped by several of the network’s biggest stars.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna received a not-so-nice welcome from attendees, as she was booed walking on stage for the show’s “Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented by Tresemmé” panel. “They booed me. I loved it. It’s fabulous,” the former soap star, 59 — who announced her departure from RHOBH after eight seasons on January 5 — exclusively told Us Weekly after the panel in October 2022. “Well I’d never been booed before. I kind of thought it was the greatest thing ever. It’s like being a wrestler. I loved it.”

Her BravoCon appearance came days after part one of RHOBH’s season 12 reunion aired. Rinna came under fire throughout the season for her ongoing feud with Kathy Hilton, as she alleged that the “friend” insulted her sister Kyle Richards and other cast members during an offscreen rant on the group’s Aspen, Colorado trip.

Though Rinna hadn’t revealed her exit from the series at the time, Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen exclusively told Us at the event that he and the California cast “had the conversations internally” as to who would return for season 13. (Season 12 newcomer Diana Jenkins later announced her departure from the show on January 9.)

“I think cast shakeups are always in the offing for any seasons, for any city,” the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed. “It’s a conversation that we always have. It’s the reason that this franchise [has] been going for 16 years. We like to keep it fresh and we consider everything.”

Also announced at BravoCon 2022 was The Real Housewives of New York City’s all-new season 14 cast — featuring Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield — among many more exciting announcements.