Andy Cohen Says BravoCon Plans Were Incredible After Event Is Canceled

Delayed again. As Andy Cohen commiserated with fans after Bravo announced the postponement of BravoCon, the Watch What Happens Live host teased awesome plans for the New York City gathering.

“The plans were incredible, ambitious, and would’ve made all very happy…. and now we must wait until 2022!!! Be safe everyone,” Cohen, 53, wrote via Twitter on Monday, August 9.

The Radio Andy host retweeted Bravo’s announcement, which read, “Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing BravoCon 2021 until next year. We are just as disappointed as our loyal fans to have to cancel this year’s event, but health and safety are our top priorities. We look forward to celebrating BravoCon 2022 together.”

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in New York and the Delta variant spreading quickly, Bravo devotees weren’t surprised.

“Obviously sad, but I’m also grateful @BravoTV is taking things cautiously and isn’t willing to put all of its fans & Bravolebrities at risk,” That Housewives Guy, a Real Housewives fan account, wrote via Twitter. “If you want #BravoCon to happen next year, get vaccinated!!”

“We Should Talk” podcast host Gibson Johns added, “Sad, but it’s the right call.”

While many reacted with gifs of upset Housewives, a la Teresa Giudice flipping a table, a few fans looked on the bright side. “I’m relieved though because I was going to cancel if it still happened this year and would’ve had such fomo,” one convention-goer shared on Twitter.

The first BravoCon was held in 2019 with nearly 10,000 attendees and more than 90 Bravolebrities from The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Million Dollar Listing franchises as well as hits like Southern Charm, Top Chef, Summer House, Vanderpump Rules and Married to Medicine.

In addition to the opportunity to meet the reality TV personalities they’ve come to love (and, sometimes, love to hate), the three-day event offered tea-spilling panels, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, exclusive content, shopping, live performances and more. The 2021 BravoCon, announced in May, was set for October 15-17. A location had not been announced for the fall conference.

The 2019 event had fans wondering if they’d get a front-row seat to unedited drama. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans speculated about Lisa Vanderpump, who was attending with the Vanderpump Rules cast, running into her former castmates after her departure from the show.

The SUR owner, 60, exclusively told Us Weekly that she didn’t cross paths with anyone, so there weren’t any dramatic showdowns.

“There was a minute that I was kind of locked in my dressing room and I’m wondering what was going on outside. But no, I didn’t see anybody,” Vanderpump quipped to Us in November 2019. “I mean, luckily for me, because coming here, that feel-good factor, it was fine. But no, Bravo probably arranged it so I didn’t have to. But I don’t know. You’d have to ask them.”

When asked if she’d avoid or seek out Vanderpump, Erika Jayne simply told Us, “I’m here to do my job.”