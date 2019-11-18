



More than 80 Bravolebrities attended the first-ever BravoCon in New York City, but Lisa Vanderpump and her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars kept a distance from each other.

Us Weekly caught up with Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards ahead of the RHOBH panel on Sunday, November 17. Teddi, for her part, said she wouldn’t actively avoid Vanderpump if they crossed paths.

“It is what it is,” the 38-year-old accountability coach told Us exclusively on Friday, November 15, at the fan convention.

Erika had a similar sentiment: “I’m here to do my job.”

Kyle, however, seemed more open to reuniting with her former castmate.

“I’ve actually bumped into Lisa a couple times in Beverly Hills. Of course, I would hope to see her here,” the Halloween actress, who revealed the most recent run-in was at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, admitted. “I’ll say hi, like I would anybody else.”

The following day, Vanderpump, 59, confirmed to Us that she didn’t run into Kyle, Erika, Teddi, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards or Dorit Kemsley.

“There was a minute that I was kind of locked in my dressing room and I’m wondering what was going on outside. But no, I didn’t see anybody,” Vanderpump quipped to Us on Saturday, November 16. “I mean, luckily for me, because coming here, that feel-good factor, it was fine. But no, Bravo probably arranged it so I didn’t have to. But I don’t know. You’d have to ask them.”

While the SUR owner headed back to Beverly Hills on Sunday morning, her name came up during Teddi, Erika, Rinna, Denise and Dorit’s panel later that day. (Kyle left on Saturday because of a previous commitment.) During the sit-down, the women stayed mum every time a fan asked a question about the Vanderpump Rules star.

At one point, moderator Brice Sander of Entertainment Tonight even reminded the audience that Vanderpump “is not on the show anymore.”

Dorit, 43, for her part, flipped the script when one fan asked about keeping in touch with the Vanderpump: “Does she still keep in contact with us? I think is the question.”

Erika, meanwhile, threw shade at the Pump owner after an audience member asked when the last time they stopped by one of Vanderpump’s restaurants was.

“I’ve never been,” the 48-year-old singer said. “I mean we did film that one scene there, but that doesn’t count.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return for season 10 in 2020.