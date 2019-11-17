Lisa Vanderpump Shades Kyle Richards After New Run-In at Restaurant





It seems as if Lisa Vanderpump isn’t interested in repairing her friendship with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Kyle Richards anytime soon.

The restaurateur, 59, spoke to Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, November 16, about the pair’s recent run-in at an L.A. restaurant, where they did little more than exchange pleasantries before walking away from each other.

“That was just perfect for me,” she told Us in the video above before referring to her dramas on the show last season. “It’s just when, if it’s a friendship, then you know, I wouldn’t experience what I experienced the year before. If it was a real friendship.”

As Richards, 50, revealed during the OG Housewives panel on Friday, November 15, it wasn’t the first time that they’d seen each other since their heated argument over Puppygate that even involved Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, and spawned Richards’ #GoodbyeKyle viral moment.

“I’ve seen her twice in Neiman Marcus, and at a restaurant last week,” she revealed. “I said to the hostess, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Then we said, ‘Hello.’ I mean, ‘I said hello.’”

Her dig at her former pal prompted “Ooos” from the audience.

The animal activist, who was at BravoCon to promote Vanderpump Rules, avoided running into any of her Beverly Hills costars at the first-ever fan convention, which was held in NYC from Friday, November 15 through Sunday, November 17.

“There was a minute that I was kind of locked in my dressing room and I’m wondering what was going on outside. But no, I didn’t see anybody,” Vanderpump told Us. “I mean, luckily for me, because coming here, that feel-good factor, it was fine. But no, Bravo probably arranged it so I didn’t have to. But I don’t know. You’d have to ask them.”

Teddi Mellencamp told Us at the Watch What Happens Live panel on Friday that she wasn’t going to snub Vanderpump if she saw her at BravoCon, saying it was “not cool” to avoid her.

At the RHOBH panel on Sunday, the cast was asked if they still keep in contact with their former costar. Dorit Kemsley —who gave away a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, triggering season 9’s Puppygate scandal —responded, “Does she still keep in contact with us is the question.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon