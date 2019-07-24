



Kyle Richards has a lot on her mind. After part two of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 reunion aired on Tuesday, July 23, Kyle fired off a whopping 29 tweets about the cast’s drama.

“Have you seen The Real Housewives? The Real Housewives follows a group of women’s lives and how they navigate through their friendships,” the 50-year-old tweeted. “We are followed by cameras that capture what we say and do. We are expected to be honest and say how we feel about any given situation. The Real Housewives is NOT Lifestyles Of The Rich and Famous. It is not Sex In The City. It is not scripted. It’s our reality. I have been on this show many years now. We just finished season 9 to be exact. There have been many tears and a lot of laughter over these 9 years.”

Kyle noted that “some seasons were so stressful” that she “cried the whole way through,” and along the way, she has “made mistakes, made good choices, made bad choices, learned a lot and grown as a person.”

“This season has left me so frustrated at times. Frustrated that people don’t always seem to see the obvious. No, It’s not editing. It’s people who are good at ‘the game’. Bad people can be good at it and good people can be bad at it,” she continued, seemingly referencing accusations that Lisa Vanderpump leaked a story about Dorit Kemsley’s dog to the press. “People who have spent their entire life treating life as a game and ‘winning’ at it have had lots of practice. When I was told to go to Vanderpump Dogs way back at the beginning of the season, I knew right away what was going on.”

Kyle tweeted that she believes the PuppyGate scene at the top of the season made Dorit, 43, “look bad for entertainment purposes … but that’s part of reality television.”

“Dorit made a mistake. She should have turned the dog back into Vanderpump Dogs,” the former American Woman producer wrote. “There is no disputing that. Maybe it was the $5,000 return policy that made Dorit think finding a good home for Lucy on her own was a better choice.”

Kyle then shifted the spotlight over to LVP’s husband, Ken Todd, who slammed the RHOBH cast’s “vicious nastiness” in a tweet on his birthday earlier this week.

“Ken is angry because the cast ‘bullied’ Lisa when she was going through a hard time. Forgetting the fact that being honest isn’t bullying AND the fact that I resisted using any adjective in that realm when Ken got up in my face,” Kyle tweeted. “However , I DO understand that was a difficult time for Lisa. I had many conversations with her over this time .I also understand that she signed up for 2 realty shows during that time and one of them she had already shot [Vanderpump Rules].”

The Little House on the Prairie alum went on to accuse Lisa, 58, of “scheming about how to make your friend look bad,” calling her behavior “a pattern that you would think would stop because she WAS going through a hard time. This pattern many of us had seen for so long it was hard to ignore.”

“It’s ironic to me that Ken said in his birthday tweet , that we were all talking about Lisa and what she did because we didn’t want to talk about what’s ‘really’ going on in our lives. Let’s talk about THAT… we talk about what is going on in our GROUP,” she continued. “Amongst the women in the cast. We talked about something that happened ON CAMERA. Something that couldn’t be ignored because it changed the dynamic of the group. Our children and husbands are not signed up or paid to be on the show. Sorry, Ken – Only women the get to hold 💎).”

Kyle pointed out that several lawsuits that she and her castmates have been involved in were mentioned on the show, but “over these 9 years we never discussed Ken’s and Lisa’s lawsuits … we also never got into Lisa’s family , where she comes from or her background.”

“It seems Ken bringing up all of this stuff is to distract what started all of this in the first place,” she tweeted. “But bringing up things that are not relevant to what is going on in the group is a cheap shot.”

Kyle then defended her reaction to Camille Grammer accusing Lisa of having bad breath, comparing it to a “nervous laugh. Like when you laugh in church – when you know you shouldn’t laugh but you can’t help it.”

“I am sorry for that,” she wrote. “I honestly could not believe my ears and then was even more shocked when I saw the complete 180 Camille made when interacting with Lisa. HOWEVER, I never said ‘keep going Camille, it’s true.’”

The New Celebrity Apprentice alum also denied Camille’s accusation that Kyle talked to her off camera about Lisa’s breath, tweeting, “If I had said the things Camille CLAIMS I said on camera, it would have been used. TRUST ME. … Camille came into the Reunion guns blazing. I honestly do not know why she was so angry.”

“She uses twitter as a gauge to see what the audience thinks and throws out things she thinks people will support her about,” Kyle wrote about Camille, 50. “Like I said, some people work hard at the game of life. Especially when they have been doing it so long. The way Camille treated everyone was mind blowing. Denise looked utterly shocked and hurt. And I don’t know what I did to Camille to warrant that behavior.”

Kyle ended her rant by acknowledging that there may be “backlash … coming my way for being honest.” But “until then,” she added, “check mate !”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Read Kyle’s full Twitter thread below:

