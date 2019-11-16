



Mending old feuds. Kim Richards doesn’t want bad blood with anyone — especially her family or former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars.

Following BravoCon’s All-Stars panel on Friday, November 15, Kim, 55, opened up about her broken relationships exclusively to Us Weekly, admitting that she doesn’t go back and watch a lot of the show because it’s very difficult for her.

“The first [time] I was watching Lisa [Rinna] and I go at it … the truth is I’ve always seen a little something in Lisa that I liked, that I think is really kind,” the reality star told Us Weekly exclusively. “We fought, but I do think she has a kind heart. So, that kind of bothers me.”

However, the toughest thing for the former child star to watch is when she butted heads with her sister Kyle Richards on the show — so much so that Kim became emotional when recounting it to Us.

“Fighting with my sister that first night, that was painful to me to watch. Don’t make me cry. But we’re really good now, and I love her,” she said. “Life is way too short to fight with your family. … You just don’t fight with your family. Life can be so short. Just love your family, fix it.”

During the panel, the former housewife also reflected on Kyle and Lisa Vanderpump‘s feud.

“I know, especially not having your best friend, not having that support, it must have been very hard for Lisa,” she told the audience in New York. “My heart aches for them.”

For more from Kim, watch the exclusive video above.

With reporting by Brody Brown