As BravoCon 2022 continues, Denise Richards has opened up about her allegedly missing invitation.

“I heard a few ex housewives were asked to be at #BravoCon @BravoTV @TheRealCamilleG,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, tweeted on Friday, October 14, tagging fellow alum Camille Grammer Meyer’s account. “Wonder why we weren’t asked to be there? Fans didn’t want us?”

Several social media fans sided with Denise, who starred on RHOBH season 9 and 10, noting they wished they could have seen both the California native and Camille, 54, during the New York City convention, which kicked off that same day. The former dancer, who appeared on RHOBH during season 1 and 2, laughed at the social media exchange.

During Day 1 of the Javits Center convention, RHOBH was represented by most of the season 12 stars during its panel, including Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke. Kathy Hilton was also present at BravoCon though she did not join her fellow California ladies on stage.

While most of the RHOBH personalities received a thunderous applause as they joined moderator Brad Goreski on stage, the 59-year-old Melrose Place alum was met with a negative reaction.

“They booed me. I loved it. It’s fabulous,” Lisa exclusively told Us Weekly after the panel concluded. “Well, I’d never been booed before. I kind of thought it was the greatest thing ever. It’s like being a wrestler. I loved it.”

Several fans took to Twitter to tell Denise that, had she been in attendance, they wouldn’t have booed her arrival. “Thank you so much,” she replied.

The Wild Things star first joined RHOBH during season 9 and stayed through the following season. In September 2020, it was announced that the actress would leave the franchise amid Brandi Glanville’s accusations that the pair had an affair, which she has continually denied.

Since her exit, Denise has remained on good terms with several of her former Housewives pals. “Everything’s great with [Garcelle],” the Love Accidentally actress exclusively told Us in July. “We recently had lunch together, actually, and Sutton was there too. It’s all good with Garcelle, and I love and adore her.”

Denise added at the time: “I absolutely don’t regret going on the show. I really loved working. I love the moments that we had traveling and dinners with each other. And there’s a great camaraderie with the womanhood on the show. And that’s something that I think is really positive.”