Things are getting wild in the Hills! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills caused a major disruption at BravoCon 2022 — before they even made their first appearance.

According to an eyewitness, Bravo fans almost didn’t get a chance to see Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke take the stage at Javitz Center in New York City for their “Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented by Tresemmé” panel on Friday, October 14.

After overeager attendees abandoned their places in line to crowd the stage, event organizers threatened to cancel the event entirely.

“It was extremely packed. They made people leave before they would start [the panel] and it did start about 20 mins late,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly following the incident. “There was a BravoCon employee on stage telling people they would have to listen to his instructions or he would cancel the panel.”

According to the source, the fire marshal “got involved” after noticing that the room was over capacity, causing fans to sit on each other’s laps and the floor, blocking the entranceways and exits.

“So scary I got shoved and like then I was reacting to my friend and some girl got in my face,” one person Tweeted from the panel. “We waited for an hour only to leave because of all the behavior,” another wrote. “I’m not going throw people down for RHOBH. Bad behavior + lax event staff=super mess. Such a disappointment.”

Once the panel began — 20 minutes behind schedule — chaos ensued again when Rinna, 59, was met with loud boos as she walked on stage.

“They booed me. I loved it. It’s fabulous,” the former soap star exclusively told Us following the panel. “I’d never been booed before. I kind of thought it was the greatest thing ever. It’s like being a wrestler. I loved it.”

Season 12 of RHOBH has been a rough one for the Bold and the Beautiful alum, who found herself in the middle of a feud between Richards, 53, and the Halloween Ends star’s sister Kathy Hilton. Rinna, for her part, claimed the Cooking With Paris personality, 63, slammed all of her costars off-camera after an alleged meltdown at a club during a group trip in Aspen.

“She’s screaming she ‘made’ Kyle. Kathy’s responsible for Kyle and she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do,’” Rinna alleged during a September episode.

During the first part of the season 12 reunion, which aired on Wednesday, October 12, Hilton clapped back at the Veronica Mars alum by calling her the “biggest bully in Hollywood,” adding that the actress “fights with everybody.”

“I was f–king abused by Kathy Hilton,” Rinna said in a reunion clip, to which Hilton replied, “Baby, you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion continues on Bravo Wednesday, October 19, at 8 p.m. ET.