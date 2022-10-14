A surprising turn of events. Crystal Kung Minkoff was “completely” shocked by Kyle Richards attacking her the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion.

“I mean, we ended this season [in a place] where she actually confided in me and I’m so supportive of her and her family,” the Real Coco cofounder, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Friday, October 14. “So, I think her energy was very much misdirected and I think people saw that.”

While she was blindsided by the 53-year-old Halloween Ends actress’ digs, Crystal has a theory as to what caused the tension. “But you know, people act out as we’ve seen when … you feel like you don’t know where to go,” she explained. “So, maybe she just saw me as a random target. It was really, really weird.” Despite arguing at the reunion, Crystal revealed that she and Kyle have since made amends.

“Since the reunion, well, we’ve messaged each other and stuff like that,” the reality TV personality told Us. “But … it was weird.”

During the first part of the reunion, which aired on Wednesday, October 12, Kyle interrogated the California native about her comments that Crystal lost “14 friends” after joining the Bravo franchise. “Didn’t you just say that ‘after I did the show’ they got weird with me? ‘After I started filming.’ That’s what you just said,” the American Woman producer said, claiming that Crystal “changed the story” after telling it on the reunion.

“So it has nothing to do with you being on TV then?” Kyle asked, after Crystal clarified that the issues with her friends actually began before she began filming the reality show. “I heard it had completely nothing to do with the show. But I don’t want to talk about the things that was said about it.”

While speaking with Us on Friday, Crystal admitted that she often felt like it was “hard” to find her place among the cast.

“I’m certainly not a part of that innate alliance [between cast members],” she explained. “But if that’s their prerogative, then I’m just gonna always stand alone and be myself. And if that’s what people do, that’s what people do.”

Ultimately, though, the mother of two hopes that all of the drama between her costars stays on screen — particularly in the wake of the online attacks against Garcelle Beauvais‘ son Jax, who was harassed online amid his mother’s ongoing feud with Diana Jenkins. “I hope they can find out who it is [behind the attacks], she said. “I remember calling producers right before the reunion. I feel like that, for me, was impactful to know [but] still don’t know. Regardless, it’s disgusting and unacceptable and I really hope it never happens again.”

She continued, “I hope this is a lesson for us as a cast of what we put out there and for the rest of the world to just like, it is a TV show. At the end of the day, we all go home to our families and soccer practice. So to see that level of vitriol … it takes the show to a place that’s no longer fun and entertaining.”

Adding that the 55-year-old Coming to America actress’ sons are “so sweet” — Beauvais shares Jax and his twin brother, Jaid with ex-husband Mike Nilon and also shares son son Oliver, 31, with ex Daniel Saunders. — Crystal explained, “I feel like the show has enough drama that we can just keep in on camera.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi