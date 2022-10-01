She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth.

“Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club,” the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on Friday, September 30. “Crystal was the one who called the sprinter van. She ended up calling me on our way out and saying [to] go ahead [and] take Kathy because she could not get her coat from the coat check in time and I was [already] wearing my coat.”

She continued: “We were trying to get KH out as quickly as possible. Funny how Crystal is omitting all of that. Just keeping it real peeps.”

While neither Kung Minkoff, 39, nor Hilton, 63, have publicly commented on their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar’s allegations, they all attended the show’s season 12 cast trip to Aspen, Colorado. In an episode that aired last month, Rinna and Kyle Richards claimed that Hilton had been upset following an off-camera encounter.

“My head is definitely in a fog after what happened last night. It’s way worse than a hangover. We were at the club and Kathy was having an absolute meltdown,” the Veronica Mars alum said in a confessional. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. I am not saying a whole lot ’cause I’m still in shock from what I experienced. It’s not something that I would’ve ever imagined coming from anyone in this group, let alone Kathy Hilton.”

The 53-year-old Halloween actress, who is one of Hilton’s sisters alongside Kim Richards, alleged in a confessional that her sibling was “pissed off” during the group’s night out at a club. The Cooking With Paris alum later opened up to Us Weekly about what went down.

“I can’t go through exactly what happened. … I said some things because I was just venting in a personal conversation with someone and it was not filmed,” Hilton exclusively told Us in July. “I was frustrated. There’s not an excuse for it. I was doing all the press for Paris in Love. … Then I had to get up at 4 a.m. and get to the airport [for] a flight to L.A., then wait around for three hours to get a flight to Aspen. I felt like I was overtired, high altitude and a little sensitive.”

While the RHOBH ladies haven’t spoken out further about how they supported Hilton, Rinna went on to share several cryptic messages about the power of truth.

“People don’t want to hear the truth because they don’t want their illusions destroyed,” a quote read via the Melrose Place alum’s Instagram Story on Friday, seemingly alluding to her claims against the Real Coco founder. A second message read: “The truth will always come out, so you might as well just be honest from the start.”