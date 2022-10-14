Rumor patrol. Andy Cohen exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about the speculation that he might retire from Bravo.

“I just heard that down there,” the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, told Us at BravoCon on Friday, October 14. “Yeah. That’s not happening. Not happening.”

Cohen joined Bravo as vice president of original programming in 2004. He launched the Real Housewives franchise in 2006 and continues to executive produce each spinoff in addition to hosting Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which debuted in 2009. Simply reading his resume is exhausting, but CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live star isn’t done yet.

“When Bravo’s done with me, I will go off with a lot of happy memories,” he exclusively explained to Us while at the New York City convention.

The network isn’t finished with Cohen yet, but the same can’t be said for all the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The producer revealed that he and the California-based cast members have “had the conversations internally” about who will stay and who will go.

“I think that cast shakeups are always in the offing for any season, for any city,” he said. “It’s a conversation that we always have. It’s the reason that this franchise been going for 16 years. We like to keep it fresh and we consider everything.”

RHOBH fans aren’t shy, but some have becoming increasingly vocal about wanting Erika Jayne off the show amid her legal troubles. Even Paris Hilton seemingly agreed with calls to drop the Pretty Mess author, 51, as well as Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards.

The Cooking With Paris alum, 41, showed her support for her mom, Kathy Hilton, after her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars dismissed her in a September episode.

“So unkind,” she tweeted on September 8 in response to a fan who had written: “[Kathy] was so cute, all excited to show the ladies the tequila … and then Kyle [Richards] just scoffs at her/ none of them even acted slightly interested. It was so sad to watch.”

One of several posts “liked” by Paris called for the firing of Richards, Rinna and Jayne: “The only intelligent housewives of #RHOBH who have morals and see through @erikajayne illegal, unethical, narcissist failure to rtn victims 💰 and then covering up w lies. Only @SuttonBStracke @GarcelleB @KathyHilton should return to @BravoTV #RHOBH @Andy Fire Kyle, Erika, Rinna.”

Though the drama is juicy, Cohen is rooting for everyone, especially Richards and Kathy, to make amends. “I always hope for everyone to get back on track. Especially families,” he told Us.