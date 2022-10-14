Amid Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s ongoing feud, the Real Housewives of New Jersey husband is opening up about their “difficult” relationship.

“[Teresa] said it was closed [and] I’m hearing about that in the press,” Gorga, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, while attending BravoCon 2022 in New York City. “[It makes me feel] just like it has made me feel for the past 13 years.”

He continued: “No one knows how difficult it is, you know? And somebody said to me, ‘Well, why [do] you do it?’ I said, ‘Well, you know, why I do it because I’m already involved. I’m already pregnant. I’m a pregnant woman that I’m going through my nine months and I’m about maybe, hopefully, halfway. I don’t know.’ So why should I [stop] at this point?”

Siblings Gorga and Giudice, 50, have had their ups and downs through the years, however, things reached a boiling point after the businessman and wife Melissa Gorga skipped the Bravo star’s August wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list right of reasons in our heads [of] why and I will let all my listeners know this — obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Melissa, 43, said during an episode of her “On Display” podcast at the time.

Us later confirmed that the married couple — who share three children — did not go to Giudice’s wedding after rumors surfaced that Melissa had cheated on Joe, which they have since denied.

Joe further noted on Friday that his relationship with the Standing Strong author had been “at this point” long before they ever joined the Bravo franchise, revealing he doesn’t want to “blame” their recent fallout on RHONJ antics. “What I want the people to see is to don’t do what we do as a brother and a sister [or] as a family member. It’s not the right way to do it,” he told Us.

The Dancing With the Stars season 31 alum, for her part, has also made her peace with their estranged relationship.

“I’m totally fine [with it]. Totally fine,” Giudice admitted to Us last month. “I got taken advantage of for so long, for over 10 years. I got taken advantage of and finally, [Louie] came into my life and it was like, ‘That’s not happening anymore.’ … I think [everyone is] going to see the truth of everything that’s been really happening [when the new RHONJ season premieres].”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi