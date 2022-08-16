Nobody wins when the family feuds. Teresa Giudice‘s relationship with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga may be fractured beyond repair after they skipped her August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas.

“Joe and Melissa made a last-minute decision to not attend Teresa’s wedding after a blowout fight,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, adding that the couple “planned on attending” the ceremony before their argument. “Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa,” the insider shared, noting that the Turning the Tables author “continues to attack Melissa, and Joe isn’t standing for it anymore.”

Teresa also appeared to throw shade at her family during the big event. “At the wedding Louie was making a speech and thanking the family that was at the wedding,” the source told Us. “Teresa chimed in and said, ‘Chosen family.'”

Shortly after the wedding, Melissa and Joe addressed the drama on an August 2022 episode of her “On Display” podcast.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list right of reasons in our heads [of] why and I will let all my listeners know this — obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Melissa explained, teasing that there has been some “crazy” family drama behind-the-scenes. “Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about.”

Implying that there had been some kind of fight between her and Joe and the newlyweds, she continued, “There was a little aggression from certain people that could have been a little scary. There definitely were moments.” After the fight, Melissa explained, they felt it would be “strange” for them to show up to the wedding as if nothing happened.

While the Standing Strong author has yet to address the alleged feud, Ruelas shut down rumors that the Gorgas had been asked to pay after bailing on the wedding. “We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty. Joe and Melissa were missed,” he wrote in the comments of an Instagram post at the time.

Drama between Teresa and her brother has been brewing for quite some time, with Joe even storming off the set of the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 reunion after the pair got into an argument. “You gotta stop putting me down,” he said at the time, before telling the Celebrity Apprentice alum to “Act like a sister.”

“Andy Cohen asked me a question and I gave my answer,” Teresa told Us about the heated moment in May 2022. “So, when I gave my answer, my brother’s like, ‘There you go putting me down.’ And I’m like, ‘First of all, I would never put my brother down. I love my brother.’ He’s my only sibling. I absolutely adore him. Like, he’s my baby brother [and] no matter what, I’ll always take the fall for him [because] I’m the older sister.”

She continued: “I’ll take the blame. I don’t care. Blame it on me. … Andy asked me a question, I answered the question. It was my opinion and he didn’t like my answer.”

Keep scrolling to relive the most dramatic moments between Teresa and the Gorgas: