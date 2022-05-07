Burying the hatchet? After Teresa Giudice tossed shade at her brother, Joe Gorga, during The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, she publicly apologized for her actions.

“I am so sorry did not mean that at all there was so much going on during the taping that I lost myself. Love you tons ❤️ XOXO,” Teresa, 49, wrote via Instagram comment on Friday, May 6.

The Standing Strong author’s message was penned in response to a Wendy Williams Show clip about the drama that Joe, 42, had shared on his Instagram page earlier on Friday.

“Teresa, where in Jersey, New York, Idaho is ‘bitch boy’ not a bad thing? It’s always a bad thing, especially in New Jersey,” guest host Michael Rapaport said in the clip of Teresa’s on-camera jab at her sibling. “Joe Gorga is so important and should be so beloved by everybody, including his sister, to Real Housewives of New Jersey fans. … Joe Gorga ain’t no bitch boy. Joe Gorga is great for the show.”

During a trailer for the three-part reunion, fans saw the New Jersey-based siblings face off after executive producer Andy Cohen asked Teresa about where their relationship stood. “You gotta stop putting me down,” Joe retorted in the clip, calling her a moron before he stormed off the set. “Act like a sister.”

The first part of the season 12 televised special — which aired earlier this week — saw the Celebrity Apprentice alum discuss Joe’s participation in the ladies’ drama, claiming he gets a “little too” involved.

“Andy Cohen asked me a question and I gave my answer,” the mother of four — who shares four daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice — exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “So, when I gave my answer, my brother’s like, ‘There you go putting me down.’ And I’m like, ‘First of all, I would never put my brother down. I love my brother.’”

She added: “He’s my only sibling. I absolutely adore him. Like, he’s my baby brother [and] no matter what, I’ll always take the fall for him [because] I’m the older sister. I’ll take the blame. I don’t care. Blame it on me. … Andy asked me a question, I answered the question. It was my opinion and he didn’t like my answer.”

The Turning the Tables author — who got engaged to Luis “Louie” Ruelas in October 2021 — further explained that her remarks were not intended to “put my brother down” or cause familial strife.

“Listen, I never wanna fight with him on TV and what he said [about me] hurts my feelings. It’s just very sad [and] I know my parents wouldn’t like for him to be saying that. I don’t know how he would like it if [his sons] Gino and Joey would say that to [his daughter] Antonia, like, that’s something you don’t say, but it’s OK, I don’t care,” Teresa told Us, referring to her brother’s three children with his wife, Melissa Gorga. “I’ll take all the bullets you want.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

