All settled. Melissa Gorga said that she is not interested in expanding her brood further with husband Joe Gorga despite revealing she was freezing her eggs earlier this year.

“Just having to homeschool even another child [in quarantine] would make me want to say no, I can tell you that,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 22, while promoting her partnership with Bikini Zone. “I think we were really deep into, like, leaning towards yes for a minute. I think it’s just, like, the time has passed. I feel like we’re in a spot where I’m like, ‘OK, let me just, like, be happy with what I have.’ I have three healthy children.”

Melissa wed Joe, 40, in 2004. Together, they are the parents of three children: Antonia, 14, Gino, 12, and Joey, 9. In February, Melissa revealed on The Wendy Williams Show that she was “in the process” of freezing her eggs “just in case” the duo decided to try for baby No. 4.

On Wednesday, the businesswoman admitted to Us that she and her husband were “really contemplating” having a fourth child. However, the New Jersey Housewife said that many people “talked” them out of it. She claimed that the “ship has sailed” on that front.

Melissa also noted how she’s “thrown” herself “hard” into motherhood thus far, but that she is ready to focus on other aspirations. “I feel like, you know what, I’ve done that. I accomplished that. I have three healthy kids. Thank God,” she explained. “It’s like, now I’m at [a] time where I can actually work and be successful and have my own thing. So it’s like … I think I’m good.”

Aside from discussing her brood, Melissa opened up about how she’s staying bikini-ready this summer while in quarantine. The Bravo vet said she has her partnership with Bikini Zone to thank for keeping her on track and cited its anti-bump shave gel for helping to ease her razor irritations — something she’s been “battling” with over the years.

“This product is so good and helps smooth out your skin so much,” she explained to Us. “It takes away the redness, all the irritation. So I’ve been really honestly sharing it with everyone in my family too that I love [it] and it’s inexpensive. It’s $8. So it’s really inexpensive and it really works and the redness has gone. I’ve been so happy with it.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi