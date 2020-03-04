The claws are out! It’s no surprise that after quite a dramatic season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the reunion will be an entertaining three hours. In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, March 4, episode, Melissa Gorga reveals she’s still considering freezing her eggs — a statement that has Jennifer Aydin laughing.

“Who are you kidding?” Jennifer, 42, asks a very confused Melissa. “She’s not gonna have a baby. She’s way too self-absorbed.”

Melissa, 40, then asks for “examples” about how she’s self-absorbed, which Jennifer has ready: “The constant selfies, the constant self-accolades, like ‘I’m so cute!’ ‘You look so good Melissa Gorga!’ I’ve heard that’s what you do when you scroll on your Instagram.”

During the season, Melissa revealed that she and husband Joe Gorga, who share three children, were thinking about going through IVF to have a fourth child. However, apparently that wasn’t genuine, according to Jennifer.

“I feel like you’re making a mockery of people who are really going through it and people who really do IVF,” the mother of five says. Melissa is at first confused by what she’s saying. When host Andy Cohen explains that Jennifer thinks she’s faking it, Melissa is in shock — and wants to know why she’d say that.

“I think you were absolutely faking that whole thing. I think your career has taken off. A baby would halt your journey right now,” the former cooking show host said. “It’s a very selfless thing to have a baby. Look how much she would have to give up.”

Jackie Goldschneider couldn’t hold back after the statements, telling Jennifer, “You set women back a long way because working women have babies all the time.”

Before filming the reunion, Jennifer and Melissa revealed that they were “avoiding each other” because of “unresolved issues” between the women.

“Jennifer speaks out of both sides of her mouth. She just spews things sometimes that are just so rude and untasteful, she really does. And I just can’t have her do that in front of me,” the Envy Boutique owner told Us in November. “And when she’s sitting there saying the most ridiculous things that make no sense and then sometimes you put a cocktail in the girl and she just starts, she blows! And I will not stand for … I do not let her go off on her little rants and say things that made no sense. I just lose it with her. So, that’s that.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s three-part reunion kicks off on Bravo Wednesday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET.