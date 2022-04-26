Still the same. Teresa Giudice has been fiercely protective of fiancé Luis Ruelas over the course of season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, even going so far as to throw drinks at costar Margaret Josephs after she questioned Luis’ past.

“I don’t think that Teresa was justified in getting so upset at that dinner, but I never think that throwing things or any kind of physical violence is ever, ever OK,” Jackie Goldschneider exclusively revealed on the Tuesday, April 26, episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “Use your words, even if they’re curse words, like scream as loud as you want, but the minute that you throw something at somebody or you physically attack them, it just crosses over into a territory that — it’s so classless that I don’t think it belongs on Housewives.”

Jackie, 45, told Us that Teresa, 49, had no remorse for her actions at the upcoming reunion, saying that she doesn’t think Teresa will ever “evolve,” even though she “wants to be a better person” for her future husband.

“[Luis] doesn’t like the fighting from what I gather. He wants her to be friends with everybody and he wants to be friends with everyone’s husband,” Jackie explained to Us. “I think that maybe if he could influence her, I think that maybe would move her in the right direction, but on her own, I just don’t see it. There really was no remorse.”

Several cast members questioned Luis’ past relationships, which caused the Standing Strong author to get defensive.

“She can attack, but once you go near her, she just thinks she’s on a different level than everybody else and deserves, you know, a ‘kiss the ring’ kind of respect,” the Bravo star told Us. “I don’t think anyone else sees it like that. She just explodes if you disrespect her.”

The ladies will fight it out at the upcoming RHONJ reunion, which Jackie describes as “explosive” and “dirty.”

“There was no warm and fuzzy feelings at all and there were fights that you will not expect,” Jackie explained. “It’s sort of like, ‘Where do you go from here?’ I just don’t know how certain people are going to find their way back to a good place, but I guess, it remains to be seen.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET