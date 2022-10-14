Let the drama commence. While reflecting on season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin offered a glimpse at the ups and downs viewers can expect from the show.

“There’s of course a lot of drama and there’s also some sad aspects to it, as we all know,” Aydin, 45, said on Friday, October 14, while on the Housewife 2 Housewife panel at BravoCon 2022 with Cynthia Bailey, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Lisa Hochstein, Caroline Stanbury and Sutton Stracke on stage. “But it’s also very funny.”

The reality star noted that it was a “f–king spectacular season” to bring to life, adding, “We have a few new players in the group.” However, she teased, “I’m not naming names.”

The filming update comes after Teresa Giudice‘s relationship with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and brother Joe Gorga made headlines amid their feud. Melissa and Joe, both 43, raised eyebrows when they announced their decision not to attend Giudice’s August wedding to Luis Ruelas.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list right of reasons in our heads [of] why and I will let all my listeners know this — obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” the singer revealed on her “On Display” podcast that same month. “Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about.”

Us Weekly confirmed at the time that cheating allegations led to the fallout. “One of the secrets was Melissa making out with this guy while she was on a press tour in the city,” a source exclusively told Us about the alleged gossip being spread about Melissa. “This ‘rumor’ was something that Teresa had known about for over a year and had been pushing for it to come out. Finally, the finale was perfect timing.”

A second insider revealed that Melissa was “blindsided” by the rumor, saying, “Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum previously teased that fans will be “blown away” by the upcoming season. “It’s gonna blow your minds away,” she told Us in September. “It’s very sad. … People thought a certain way about me, and then they’re gonna be like, ‘Wow, we were so wrong.’ I think … when you watch this season [you’ll see that] I kept my mouth shut a lot over 10 years.”

Amid the drama, the trio seemingly were not able to make amends as the RHONJ panel was split into several rounds at BravoCon. The first panel will feature Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa, Joe, Margaret Josephs, Evan Goldschneider and Joe Benigno on Friday. The second panel, which will take place on Saturday, October 15, will include Jennifer, Bill Aydin, Dolores Catania, Giudice, 50, Frank Catania and Ruelas, 47.