Immune to the curse? Jennifer Aydin and Bill Aydin are one of the rare couples who have been able to survive reality TV, but their marriage is not perfect.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and the plastic surgeon met at a wedding in September 2001, and after hitting it off, they tied the knot one year later. They went on to welcome five children: son Justin, daughter Gabby, son Jacob, son Christian and daughter Olivia.

The pair’s relationship was put under a microscope in 2018 when Jennifer joined season 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Over their years in the spotlight, the reality star and Bill faced cheating rumors and criticism from her fellow Housewives. Margaret Josephs, for instance, once told Jennifer that her biggest accomplishment was “marrying rich.”

“It’s so funny because people think they know so much. My husband didn’t have money when I married him. I mean, his parents supported him and he was a resident when I met him. So, I didn’t marry him for his money,” Jennifer exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2020. “I mean, obviously I knew he was going to have a good future. I married him to get in his pants, not his wallet, people.”

The TV personality also pointed out that she is partly responsible for her husband’s success. “My husband is tall, dark, handsome, educated, [elegant], classy. He opens the door for me, but that’s what you give him credit for,” she noted. “The money is a plus and a perk, but we built that together. When he was doing his residency, he asked me what field to go into and he took my advice, and I said, ‘Plastics,’ because I felt that plastics would be less stressful.”

The duo’s solid foundation has helped them stick together through tough times, including when issues from their past resurfaced during season 12 of RHONJ.

“[Bill] didn’t shy away from talking about it because he knew that it was important to me,” Jennifer told E! News in January 2022. “If there’s one thing that I do wanna be known for on the show, it is about my honesty. It’s about the brutal honesty on how hard it is. It’s hard to show the dirty laundry that’s going on in my family. I mean, it’s not hard for me. I always tell people it’s my gift. But it’s hard for me to expect my family members and loved ones to be OK with it.”

Scroll through the gallery below to revisit Jennifer and Bill’s relationship through the years: