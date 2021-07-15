Not buying it! Camille Grammer weighed in on Erika Jayne breaking down in tears as she talked about her legal problems on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and had plenty of questions.

“I wish you were there to yell ‘Shut it down!!’ every time Erika started to cry,” a fan tweeted at Grammer, 52, following a new episode of the Bravo show on Wednesday, July 14.

The former Housewife responded, “We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water. I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming. Just saying.”

During the season 11 episode of RHOBH, viewers saw Jayne, 50, react to being accused of stealing settlement funds as news of the legal drama first made headlines. While filming in November 2020, the singer filed for divorce from Tom Girardi after more than 20 years of marriage. One month later, the estranged spouses were named in a case against law firm Girardi & Keese regarding money that was intended for the families of victims killed in a 2018 plane crash.

Cameras were rolling on Jayne as she unpacked the situation with her cast members. On Wednesday, the Broadway performer claimed that she didn’t know anything about her estranged husband’s legal issues.

“I kept asking. And I was continuously shut out. I [pleaded], I begged, I tried. I pushed as hard as I could until I couldn’t push anymore,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said.

The Georgia native recalled Girardi, 82, avoiding the topic in the past when she asked for more details on a different legal matter.

“Two years ago, when I was named in a lawsuit in Arizona, I was like, ‘I didn’t do anything.’ When I went home and I was like, ‘What is this?,’ he said, ‘Just bulls—t. Don’t worry about it.’ When I pressed further? ‘I don’t want to talk about it.’ I know how mean and how viscous and how utterly dismissive Tom is. Tom wins. You lose. The end. That’s the way it’s always been,” she revealed in a confessional interview.

After the episode aired, some fans questioned the support Jayne received from her cast members compared to how Denise Richards was treated one season prior after being accused of having an affair with Brandi Glanville. When asked for her thoughts on the two scenarios, Grammer tweeted that her former costars were “hypocritical.”

As the season 10 drama continued, Richards, 50, denied the allegations that she cheated on husband Aaron Phypers with Glanville, 48, but several of her costars questioned whether she was telling the truth.

Glanville, for her part, continued to claim that they had sex when she visited Richards on set in April 2019. The Bold and the Beautiful actress ended up leaving RHOBH after continued arguments with Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and others about what actually happened. Before her exit, Grammer publicly declared she was on Team Denise.

“As I said before Denise is carrying this season. Even though I have no problem with EJ I would like to see Erika bring something more [than] self promotion,” Grammer tweeted in July 2020.