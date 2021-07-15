It all falls down. Following an explosive promo last week, fans were finally able to hear Erika Jayne confront her and Tom Girardi’s ongoing fraud lawsuit during the Wednesday, July 14, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In the episode, Erika, 50, broke down multiple times after news of the lawsuit came to light. While her costars discussed the news by themselves, the Pretty Mess author was happy to clarify the situation in her own words as well.

“My divorce is not a sham,” she told Kyle Richards as tears streamed down her face. “It’s just not. Nobody wants to be in the position I’m in right now. It is really unenviable. Being the possible target of a federal criminal investigation is like, not cool. To have all those things said about you which are not true, and then to have everyone, basically, question everything. It’s lonely and it’s quiet and you would be shocked by how quickly people turn on you. How quickly people distance themselves from you. Automatically, they turn because they don’t want to be involved. They were there when it was good, though.”

Following her emotional statement, Kyle, 52, assured the reality star that she would always be there for her as a friend. Other Housewives stood by Erika’s side as well.

“Maybe Tom did these things, but I don’t think Erika knew about them,” Garcelle Beauvais said in a confessional. “One thing I do know is that husbands can have secrets that wives don’t know about.”

Lisa Rinna told the Broadway star, “We’re here for you Erika. We know who you are. You would not do this.”

While filming was underway in December 2020, news broke that Erika and Tom, 82, had a class action lawsuit filed against them alleging that the pair embezzled settlement money intended for the victims of families killed in a 2018 plane crash.

One month prior, Us Weekly confirmed that Erika had filed for divorce from Tom after 20 years of marriage, causing some to believe that the duo had faked the split to protect their assets. Today, the pair’s legal troubles are still ongoing.

“When I filed this divorce, I was a gold digger. This week, [I’m a conspirator]. I mean — what the f—k. Neither one of them are true,” the “Painkillr” singer said during Wednesday’s episode.

Scroll to see all of Erika’s shocking revelations about her divorce, the lawsuit and her estranged husband in general: