Camille Grammer is on Team Denise. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum sent Denise Richards support ahead of the Bravo show’s return on Wednesday, July 8.

“As I said before Denise is carrying this season. Even though I have no problem with EJ I would like to see Erika bring something more [than] self promotion,” Camille, 51, tweeted, referring to Erika Jayne. “Just saying.”

When a viewer suggested that the 48-year-old singer’s “team” is “huddling” to come up with a clapback, Camille added, “I can handle it. I have survived cancer, an awful public divorce and my house burnt down 😉.” (Camille lost her home in the Malibu fires in 2018.)

In a promo for Wednesday’s episode, Erika goes head-to-head with Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers. The actress and the 47-year-old Malibu healing center owner have been at odds with Erika, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards ever since Denise confronted them about having a conversation about threesomes in front of her daughters Sami, 16, Lola, 15, and Eloise, 9, during a previous cast get-together. (While Denise adopted Eloise in 2011, she shares her teenagers with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.)

The women subsequently accused Denise of “mom-shaming” them on the June 3 episode, which angered Aaron.

“No, wait. I’m gonna step in here because it’s, like, ridiculous,” he fired back at his wife’s costars. “I’m sorry. It’s ridiculous. … Everyone came over to our home, we shared bread with you. All we said, and it’s so simple, our kids, they’re teenagers. Just please know that they’re right there and they can hear you. Know your surroundings. That’s it. So what is the issue here?”

As a result, Teddi, 39, called Aaron an “a—hole” in her confessional.

“Really, big guy? Does this make you feel good? Do you feel powerful? Do you feel strong?” the accountability coach told the Bravo cameras. “Oh yeah, it’s so sexy when you put women down.”

Denise and Aaron, who wed in September 2018, stormed out of Kyle’s house after the heated confrontation.

“I’m not mom-shaming. If anything, they’re doing it to me,” the Bold and the Beautiful star explained in her confessional. “And now you’re even making it worse. Stop talking about my kids!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Wednesday, July 8, at 9 p.m. ET.