She’s f—king Denise Richards — but don’t call her a hypocrite. The actress wasn’t happy with her costars while watching the Wednesday, May 27, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Denise’s eldest daughters — Sami, 16, and Lola, 14 — were a topic of conversation during Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo hit after the Bold and the Beautiful star, 49, expressed concern that her kids overheard the ladies discussing threesomes during a previous episode. Lisa Rinna subsequently accused Denise of being “contradictory” for opening up about sex on the show, but shutting down the topic of threesomes at her dinner party.

After the episode aired, Denise thanked an Instagram user who saw her side of the story.

“Definitely don’t think I’m Mother Theresa [SIC]. I was tired when I showed up to Santa Barbara worked on B&B that day & 3 weeks after my surgery, I also felt the energy that they were talking about me before I got there,” Denise wrote in the comments on her most recent post on Wednesday. “Didn’t feel very welcomed.”

The Wild Things actress also took to Twitter while watching the episode, defending her choice not to show Sami and Lola, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, the 1998 film, in which she has a threesome.

“Why would my children watch that movie?!? I would never want to watch my mother in a movie like that,” she tweeted.

Lisa wasn’t the only one questioning Denise during Wednesday’s episode. Erika Jayne also thought her costar was overreacting. The “Pretty Mess” singer went so far as to say that Sami and Lola already know what a threesome is — “if they haven’t had one already.”

Denise fired back at the remark via Twitter, “Heard this for the first time while watching the show. beyond inappropriate.”

Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards and Brandi Glanville also took to social media during Wednesday’s episode. Scroll through for more tweets about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.