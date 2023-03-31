Summer House Martha’s Vineyard Everything to Know About Bravo Spinoff

Welcome to the vineyard! Bravo is taking fans to a new destination this spring with the premiere of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.

The Summer House spinoff will not include Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke feuding over their friendship in the Hamptons. Instead, this series will feature an all-Black cast of friends who love to party on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts during the summer.

With its newest personalities, Bravo promises plenty of drama as newlyweds Jasmine Ellis Cooper and husband Silas Cooper celebrate their first summer as a married couple with their rowdy friends — all under one roof.

“For more than 100 years, Black vacationers have flocked to Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and one of the first beach destinations where African Americans could vacation and purchase property,” read a Thursday, March 30, press release about the reality series. “Known for its natural beauty with pristine beaches, romantic sailboats, colorful gingerbread cottages, and cultural identity, this summertime sanctuary has become a favorite escape for the rich, famous, and politically connected.”

The stars of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard couldn’t agree more. “If you don’t know, Black excellence is Martha’s Vineyard and Martha’s Vineyard is Black excellence,” Jasmine says in the official trailer.

Another housemate insists, “This is what the ancestors wanted,” as clips of partying, drinking, dancing and skinny-dipping play out on screen.

While the 12 beach house residents are all working professionals, they aren’t afraid to let loose and have a good time. “I want to dance, I want to twerk, I want to drop it like it’s hot,” star Jordan Emanuel says in the sneak peek. “I want to twerk, I want to have a drink, order a shot — rinse repeat.”

Tension, however, doesn’t appear to be far behind as the rest of the stars — Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum, Bria Fleming, Alex Tyree, Shanice Henderson, Jason Lyke, Summer Marie Thomas, Nicholas “Nick” Arrington and Mariah Torres — start to push each other’s buttons on their summer getaway.

“Friendship and marriage are going to butt heads,” Jasmine teases in the clip. Amir, meanwhile, seemingly gets into an argument with another star, which gets heated. “This s—t will escalate, and I have no problem handling business,” he says.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard premieres on Bravo Sunday, May 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about the Summer House spinoff: