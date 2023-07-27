It’s all happening at BravoCon 2023 — and full-weekend passes have already been snatched up by lucky Bravoholics, but fear not, there are still tickets available.

After the three-day admittance packages sold out days after hitting the market, Bravo announced plans for hopeful attendees to score solo tickets. According to a press release from the network, fans will be able to purchase one-day general admission and VIP tickets for each day of programming on Friday, November 3, Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5.

This new batch of tickets goes on sale Friday, July 28, beginning at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT at BravoCon2023.com.

BravoCon — the annual convention that brings together the reality TV stars from the network’s biggest franchises — will relocate from its multi-year home at New York City’s Javits Center to Las Vegas. The event will be held at Sin City’s Caesars Forum and more than 150 Bravolebrities are expected to show up. In fact, Real Housewives of Orange County stars Emily Simpson and Tamra Judge told Andy Cohen on the Wednesday, July 26, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that they were mostly eager to see their fellow reality TV personalities face-to-face.

“I’m a little afraid of ‘Squash That Beef,’” Tamra, 55, confessed, referring to Andy’s “Legend’s Ball” game where the stars confront one another over their feuds. “But I’d like to squash my beef with Teresa [Giudice after calling her overrated]. … It’s gonna be so much fun!”

Emily, 47, for her part, chimed in to note her excitement over BravoCon’s new location in Sin City. “I love Vegas! I’m always in Vegas,” she gushed on Wednesday.

In addition to the RHOC ladies, BravoCon 2023 will feature more than 60 live events, panels and activations starring the casts of all nine Real Housewives franchises, Below Deck, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing, Summer House and Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard. Talent from Southern Charm, its Southern Hospitality spinoff, Winter House and Vanderpump Rules are also expected to join the fun, though a full cast lineup has yet to be announced.

BravoCon will also be packed with plenty of moments for fans to meet the stars at the likes of the Bravo Bazaar marketplace, “intimate VIP talent experiences,” new immersive activations, photo opportunities and more. Bravo Insiders will also get access to “fabulous benefits” and full-event coverage through their free membership.

“BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan,” Ellen Stone, the EVP of Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy at NBCUniversal, said in a statement earlier this month about the convention. “In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet.”