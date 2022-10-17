Not backing down! Jill Zarin flipped the script on Tamra Judge — and called out the Real Housewives of Orange County star for bringing their feud to BravoCon 2022.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 58, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, that there’s “nothing” going on between her and Judge after the California native, 55, slammed her once again for allegedly spoiling the RHOC star’s return.

“I think it’s just rehashing some old stuff and her trying to get — she’s probably very thirsty about getting her, you know, stuff,” Zarin told Us while attending BravoCon, teasing, “But I’ve got receipts so we can talk about that with Us Weekly later.”

The New York native noted that she plans to show those alleged receipts at some point, insisting the drama was not her doing.

“Actually, I didn’t start it, but I’m happy to finish it,” Zarin said of the ongoing problem between her and Judge. “I’m tired of, like, kind of getting stepped on, like, you think[ing] I’m not gonna fight back.”

She concluded: “Like, I’m not an instigator and I certainly am not malicious. Nothing I do is malicious, but if someone just keeps coming at me like trying to change history, I kind of have to set the record straight.”

Zarin initially made waves in July when she announced that Judge was returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County following a two-year hiatus. (Judge exited the franchise in January 2020 after 12 years. She will be a full-time cast member for season 17.)

“Tamra’s coming back, and you know, my friend Vicki [Gunvalson]’s not happy,” Zarin claimed in a since-deleted Instagram Live video at the time.

Judge, for her part, saw the reveal and responding by telling the Housewife via Twitter, “Go f—k yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty bitch!” Zarin later told her followers that she “read online Vicki was not coming back and Tamra was — and I said that. I just repeated what I had read.”

During the Friday, October 14, taping of Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen, Zarin and Judge faced off in a “Squash That Beef” segment.

“I’m sorry,” the Secrets of a Jewish Mother author said after host Andy Cohen filled the BravoCon crowd in on all the drama. “I didn’t know it was a secret. I was not doing it to try and steal your thunder.”

Judge, however, didn’t accept the apology and instead fired back, “Who the hell do you think you are? Who the f—k do you think you are to out me for coming back? It wasn’t your place.”

The Vena CBD founder also slammed Zarin for sharing the news on an outlet in which she allegedly got paid to do so. The Jill Zarin Home founder, for her part, confirmed that she does “have a subscription” on Instagram where she gets paid for content, but insisted she didn’t purposely out Judge’s comeback.

Judge was still upset by the incident when she spoke to Us on day two of BravoCon. “I didn’t like what she did,” she exclusively told Us on Saturday. “I don’t like that she went and put it on her subscription or whatever it is, where she gets paid to [create content].”

The “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast cohost continued: “She knew what she was doing. I waited two years to come back, and I wanted to have — we were in talks, Andy and I, to make this big announcement. And she went and said it.”

Judge called Zarin’s actions “kind of shitty,” noting that she “wouldn’t take that [moment] away from anybody.” In fact, the reality star pointed out that if Gunvalson, for example, was coming back to the show, “I wouldn’t like leak it on my podcast. You know, you just don’t. Let somebody have their moment.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi