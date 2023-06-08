She’s back — and sharing all her thoughts! After returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge wasn’t shy about voicing her opinions on several other Bravo stars — including Teresa Giudice.

During a game of “Truth or Tamra Gets Wasted,” the 55-year-old reality TV star and fellow Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen guest Lala Kent were asked a series of questions about their fellow Bravolebrities. But, if they did not answer the question, Tamra was tasked with taking a sip of her cocktail.

“Tamra, as a Bravo fan yourself, who is the most overrated Real Housewife of all time?” Andy, 55, questioned during the Wednesday, June 7, episode. Tamra set her champagne glass on the table and succinctly answered, “Teresa.”

The Vena CBD founder — who returned to RHOC during the season 17 premiere hours earlier on Wednesday — did not further elaborate on her reasoning during the game. However, during Andy’s WWHL aftershow, she brought up the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 51 — and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas — again.

After a virtual fan asked Tamra which celebrity had been “annoyed” by her and “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast cohost Teddi Mellencamp the most, she name-dropped Teresa.

“The question is who haven’t we annoyed on it? Probably Teresa about the Louie stuff because there’s so much to talk about Louie,” she confessed on Wednesday. “She’s gotten really annoyed with that. But other than that, I really try not to annoy people. Teddi, on the other hand, that’s her goal is to annoy [people].”

The New Jersey native started dating Louie, 48, in 2020, shortly before a resurfaced video of the marketing pro made headlines. Louie — who shares two sons with his ex-wife, Marisa DiMartino — had claimed in the throwback footage that he wanted to “have a life” and get married to a past partner. As the video went viral, he was also accused of mistreating several of his past girlfriends. The newlyweds, who got married in August 2022, have both denied the allegations.

“I know people make all these judgments and say all these things on social media regarding him. Like he wants to be on TV. He so does not want to be on TV. It’s so not his thing. If anything, he’s supporting me, but it’s really not his thing,” The Standing Strong author — who coparents four daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice — told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “I wish people would just leave us alone. Anybody that’s negative, just please leave us alone. Because first of all, they’re never going to destroy our happiness, just leave it at that. It’s never going to happen. And I’m a very strong, strong individual. If everyone doesn’t know that, I am. And if they knock me down, I’ll get right back up.”

Tamra and the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, 32, later concurred on Wednesday that they felt “nervous” and “scared” about Teresa and Louie’s drama. “You know what I’ve learned, like when you’re dating someone? When the streets are talking, you better listen,” Lala quipped.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday nights on Bravo and is available the next day on Peacock.