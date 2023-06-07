Luis “Louie” Ruelas has been hit with a restraining order from ex-fiancée Vanessa Reiser, who claimed that he harassed her.

“The allegation is that [Luis] hired Richard ‘Bo’ Dietle’s private investigation company to place his documented employee ‘Elaine Boxer’ as a fraudulent undercover covert plant using the fake name ‘Elana Berkelhammer’ to stalk, harass and otherwise appear as a ‘patient’ of my client under false pretenses,” Reiser’s attorney, Douglas Anton, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 7, alleging that Ruelas, 48, is attempting to “intimidate” the licensed therapist, who specializes in narcissistic abuse.

Anton claimed that Boxer had visited Reiser “three or four times” as a patient, noting that she “strangely” asked about the psychologist’s past relationship with the Real Housewives of New Jersey personality. The protective order — which was allegedly deemed “confidential” by the court, per Anton — was ultimately sought out of fear.

“The manner in which [Luis] went about fraudulently invading her profession raises the level of fear in that, even with prior Civil Restraint Orders/ Agreements in place that codify that he and she are mutually not to have this type of conduct to or against each other, he seemingly acts with contempt of same,” the New Jersey-based lawyer told Us. “This has got to stop. So that we are clear, it is a 100 percent documented evidentiary fact that the woman who faked being a patient of my client for several sessions was, at that time, in February of 2023, an employee of Dietle.”

He added: “The only question is whether or not it is reasonable to suspect the defendant hired Dietle for this purpose. We believe it is a reasonable conclusion based on the facts, the history, that ‘the defendant’ was all that the covert spy wanted to discuss and that the defendant himself has professed publicly that he is close with Dietle and hired him to do investigative work for him. Dietle stated he was not hired to investigate ‘cast members’ but would not confirm or deny that he was hired to place this plant in my client’s life.”

Ruelas — who married RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice in August 2022 — has not addressed the claims or the restraining order. Us Weekly has reached out for comment. Dietle, who Anton describes as a “well-respected investigator,” previously denied being hired by Ruelas to investigate Giudice’s costars, but hasn’t addressed the claims made by Reiser.

“If Mr. Ruelas is a ‘man’s man’ as I believe him to be, he will fall on his own sword, save his friend’s reputation as a private investigator, protect this young female employee from having her credibility destroyed and admit he did this, give a legal, non-harassing reason why and have his lawyer communicate that to my office,” Anton theorized on Wednesday. “I will then discuss it with my client and if it is reasonable, and she feels comfortable enough with the reason to allay her fears from this harassment and intimidation, even if she does not like that he did it, I will recommend that she dismiss the TRO and this matter can conclude peacefully for all parties.”

According to Anton, Ruelas and Reiser last had contact in 2021, when the Digital Marketing Solutions founder sued his former fiancée.

“I have had the pleasure meeting Mr. Ruelas in a court matter where he filed 18 bogus claims against my client in 2021 in support of a frivolous harassing TRO he wrongfully and in bad faith filed and asked the court to grant him against my client,” Anton alleged. “Of course, said TRO request was immediately and embarrassing dismissed after my cross-examination without my client even having to utter one word in her defense as the allegations were all found to be completely lacking in fact, lacking in credibility and truth and all having zero evidentiary proof or support of any kind.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones