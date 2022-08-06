Just married! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice tied the knot with fiancé Luis Ruelas on Saturday, August 6, at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Guidice, 50, wore a white, mermaid-cut, strapless wedding dress with sheer gloves and a large tiara as she and Ruelas, 48, said “I do” on Saturday evening in front of a heart-shaped flower arch. The groom wore a white jacket for the wedding.

RHONJ costars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider were in attendance, according to various social media posts, and Jersey wasn’t the only Bravo franchise represented. Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley shared a post showing both Chanel Ayan (Real Housewives of Dubai) and Phaedra Parks (Real Housewives of Atlanta). RHOA’s Kenya Moore also shared a look at her wedding glam. Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby was in the audience as well.

Us Weekly first confirmed the pair were dating in November 2020, but the couple later revealed they had started seeing each other three months prior. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that their romance was “very new, but they are happy.”

In October 2021, Rules popped the question to the reality star during a romantic getaway in Greece. “My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you, especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are,” Guidice captioned a post via Instagram at the time. “I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you ❤️.”

Ruelas, for his part, gushed about how he knew Giudice was The One from the moment he laid eyes on her. “I spent my entire life dreaming of you … everyday without even knowing who you were,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a photo from the engagement celebration. “These have been the most defining moments of my life and I am eternally grateful to share them with you. This is just the beginning of the rest of our lives.”

That same month, Giudice’s sister-in-law and fellow Housewives costar Melissa Gorga shared her support for the upcoming nuptials during an interview with Us.

“It’s going to be so Jersey and so fabulous!” the “On Display” singer, 43, teased, noting that she didn’t think she’d be part of the bridal party. “I didn’t go to the first one so at least I never attended one of her weddings before. This [will] be my first.”

Four months later, it was revealed that Gorga wasn’t going to be one of the Turning the Table author’s bridesmaids after all. “Don’t make a big deal. I mean, come on,” Giudice said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March.

The next month, the cookbook author exclusively told Us that she was “going with the girls to a look for bridesmaid dresses and with my future mother-in-law so that’s exciting,” she said.

In May, the upcoming nuptials made headlines once again when Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer inadvertently released the details surrounding the wedding via her Instagram Stories. The snap revealed the official invitation to the big event, confirming that the New Jersey native would be tying to knot at the Park Chateau Estate on August 6.

At the time, a source confirmed to Us that the details were accurate, adding that Giudice’s costars from RHONJ and season 1 of Ultimate Girls Trip received invites.

Ahead of the drama, the bride-to-be exclusively told Us in May that she was inviting “a lot of Housewives” to celebrate her big day. “We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” she added.

Teresa previously wed Joe Giudice in 1999. The pair went on to welcome four daughters: Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, in January 2001, October 2004, February 2006 and September 2009, respectively.

In March 2019, Teresa hinted at a split during a season 9 episode of RHONJ, saying their marriage would be over if Joe was forced to leave the country after the couple pled guilty to 41 counts of fraud. Us confirmed in December 2018 that the two had called it quits.

“Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us at the time. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

Ruelas, for his part, was previously married to Marisa DiMartino but the two separated in 2011. The exes share two children, sons Louie Jr. and Nicholas.

