Come one, come all! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has a long list of invites for her wedding, sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

According to the insider, details surrounding the nuptials between the Turning the Tables author, 50, and fiancé Luis Ruelas, 46, that were leaked by RHONY’s Ramona Singer via TikTok video last week are correct — including the date, location and time of the event.

In the clip, Singer, 65, shared a glimpse at the official wedding invitation, which revealed that the ceremony would be taking place on August 6, 2022, at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The source also tells Us that despite playing coy and unsure about her wedding being showcased on the RHONJ, the reality star fully plans to film the event for the show.

In addition to the New York socialite, all of Giudice’s Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip and New Jersey castmembers will also be invited, including Dolores Catania, who was not invited to the New York Times bestseller’s engagement party, the source reveals, adding that one of Teresa’s daughters is also set to perform at the wedding.

Earlier this month, the Bravo personality exclusively told Us that she is “inviting a lot of Housewives” to the ceremony. “We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” she said on May 16 while attending the NBCUniversal upfront event in New York City.

While Teresa, who was married to ex-husband Joe Giudice for 19 years before they split in December 2019, didn’t specify who was invited at the time, she did note that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore would be on the guest list. Andy Cohen was also asked to attend after the Fabellini founder appeared on his talk show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March.

During the interview, Teresa also revealed her four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with Joe, 50, will all be part of the ceremony. She also told the executive producer, 54, that she would have eight bridesmaids on the big day, but sister-in-law Melissa Gorga would not be one of them.

“I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m OK with. I’m fine with [it],” the Envy owner, 43, who is married to Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga, said during an episode of “Melissa Gorga on Display” that same month. “I understand. To each their own.”

Two months later, however, Melissa appeared to have a change of heart during the RHONJ season 12 reunion when she admitted feeling left out by the snub.

“We have history, me and you, and I love you very much and I’m happy for you, but I think you should remember what family is,” the Love, Italian Style author told Teresa during the May 3 episode. “I’m more your family than those girls you met one year ago. And it’s very sad that you don’t feel that way.”

The Teresa Checks In alum replied: “I don’t feel close to you, that’s the thing … We don’t have a relationship.”

Reporting by Andrea Simpson

