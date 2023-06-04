Ioan Gruffudd was photographed smiling while out with girlfriend Bianca Wallace days after 13-year-old daughter Ella filed a restraining order against both of them, according to court records obtained by Us Weekly.

The teenager, who Gruffudd shares with estranged wife Alice Evans, filed the case under “domestic violence prevention” in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, May 31. A hearing has been set for June 23.

She has applied for civil harassment protection from Wallace, 29, as well.

Gruffudd, 49, and his girlfriend were photographed walking a dog in Los Angeles on Friday, June 2, while smiling.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The restraining order request was filed following an incident at Gruffudd and Wallace’s home in Los Angeles last week while Ella and her sister Elsie, 9, were visiting, according to the Daily Mail.

Gruffudd, who is currently shooting Bad Boys 4, has been in a long divorce battle with his daughters’ mother. The Fantastic Four star married the Blackball actress, 54, in September 2007 and filed for divorce in March 2021.

Two months prior, Evans made headlines after claiming via social media that her “beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years” surprised her by announcing that “he is leaving his family, starting next week.” She later deleted her tweets.

The exes later issued a joint statement to Us, saying, “As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

In December 2022, Gruffudd filed that he needed to sell their La Jolla home as they could no longer afford the $6,570 expense. Court documents obtained by Us at the time reported that the actor had $2,829 in his American bank accounts and approximately £12,193 in his British accounts. The Wales native claimed that he had no investment accounts.

“I live [in an apartment] with my girlfriend, who has been paying the majority of our living expenses, and all of our rent, since September 2022 due to my financial circumstances,” Gruffudd said in the docs at the time.

He also has a restraining order against Evans, preventing her from disparaging him or Wallace on social media. The England native was accused of violating the order in March 2023 but the charges were ultimately dropped.

Evans and Gruffudd remain locked in a custody battle with their next court hearing set for July 13.

Us Weekly has reached out to both parties for comment.