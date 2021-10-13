Calling him out. Alice Evans put her estranged husband, Ioan Gruffudd, on blast in a lengthy Twitter rant, accusing him of refusing to communicate with her amid their divorce.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 50, posted a screenshot of a message via Twitter on Tuesday, October 12, that the Fantastic Four star, 48, allegedly sent her on Saturday, October 9. “I have just had a FaceTime with [daughter] Elsie this Saturday morning (evening with me here in France),” he allegedly wrote. “My time with Elsie was commandeered by you.”

The correspondence went on to suggest that subsequent conversations only take place on the coparenting app OurFamilyWizard: “In the future, if you wish to discuss Elise’s [sic] education or learning needs, please ensure you make arrangements with me through the wizard to discuss such matters. You and I had agreed many months ago to use the wizard as means of communication. Please let me have my time with the children and if you wish to discuss anything with me about them, please use the wizard.”

Evans responded in a series of tweets on Tuesday. “I don’t care that I’m sharing this,” she noted. “’My time with Elsie was ‘commandeered’ by you’? I haven’t spoken to my husband in 9 months (his choice) Elsie is breaking down. School grades in freewill. I was desperate to get his opinion so I DARED to lean in while she was talking to him. I did my fair share of crying, screaming, accusing. I begged and begged for at least some sort of running discussion, for the kids [sic] sake. That’s my way of reacting to such a life-changing event. So he ghosted me. I have been ghosted for almost 10 months now.”

She added: “Lastly, if you read this and feel anger or upset towards ME for sharing, that’s OK. For me, as some of you will know, this was a case of the drop that overflowed the glass. For others it must have come as a bit of a shock, or a strange thing to do. I totally understand.”

Evans went on to discuss the matter with fellow Twitter users. She revealed that she is “seeing therapists [and] doctors” due to her issues with Gruffudd and that his belongings are still at their former home.

“He still has [his] TOOTHBRUSH and all his makeup in my bathroom. His closet is filled with his clothes,” she tweeted. “I keep threatening to box them up and leave them outside … but I just can’t. I’m not that person.”

Evans further claimed that Gruffudd “spent our entire savings $300k on a litigator that threatened me constantly” and that the actor “threatened to take me to court and take away” their daughters, Ella, 12, and Elsie, 8.

“I haven’t spent more than 2 days away from [the kids] in my LIFE! He hasn’t spent more than two consecutive nights WITH both of them in his life,” she alleged, also claiming that Gruffudd “speaks to them twice a week for 2 minutes.”

Evans noted that she “didn’t mind giving up my career in acting because I was so invested in his.” However, she alleged that “a year ago, he returned from [New Zealand] and almost at the door he told me ‘I don’t love you any more [sic].’”

The actress claimed via Twitter in January that Gruffudd told her he planned “to leave his family,” adding that she and her daughters were “very confused and sad.” The pair later issued a joint statement to Us Weekly that read, “As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Evans, who married the Forever alum in September 2007, shared via Instagram in February that she was “fighting against” the split because she “still love[d] him.” He filed for divorce the following month.

Us has reached out to Gruffudd’s rep for comment.