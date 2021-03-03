Not ready to let go. Alice Evans opened up about her relationship with estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd, claiming she was blindsided by his divorce filing earlier this month.

Us Weekly confirmed via court documents on Tuesday, March 2, that the Titanic actor, 47, filed for divorce from Evans, 49, at a Los Angeles courthouse one day prior. The British actress then reposted an article about the divorce, captioning it, “Oh. OK. Thanks for letting me know. I guess?”

The Christmas Card actress, who met Gruffudd on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 1999, shared two lengthy Instagram posts about her feelings regarding the pair’s breakup on Wednesday, March 3.

“I can’t sleep. Not a wink. I am terrified for what tomorrow will bring,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself. “Oh, don’t worry, I’m fully aware of how pathetic that sounds.”

The Vampire Diaries alum revealed her two biggest fears now that their separation is becoming permanent, pointing to the estranged couple’s two daughters, Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7, and how they will act as adults based on the split.

“Do you what I’m mostly scared of? It’s who the girl is. I know! Why? Why would it even matter? I’m scared that my little girls will be disappointed by their Dads behavior and model that in their future relations with the opposite sex,” she explained. “I’m also scared of my ex-husband’s response to the fact that I had commented on his sudden decision to serve me. I know he’ll be angry. (he is always angry – he was born angry).”

Evans admitted that she was told by many to accept the change “with dignity,” but explained that she doesn’t believe silence falls into that category.

“But, you see, I think this whole idea of [keeping] your private lives private is, well, what leads to child abuse. And domestic violence. And mental abuse,” she wrote. “I think ‘dignity’ is a way of covering up our own hurt. I think dignity is a way of others telling us to shut up, because THEY don’t want to think about our hurt.”

The Originals alum went on to claim that Gruffudd filed the divorce papers without giving her a heads up. She noted that as a result, she decided to show their youngest daughter the news and her daughter then “ran away screaming, saying, ‘No! No! My daddy would never do that to my Mommy.’”

In her second social media post, Evans added: “It is very sad and out if the blue [and] I am heartbroken not just because I’d do [have the] future that we planned.”

The Blackball actress, who married Gruffudd in September 2007, then shut down any haters who want to judge her, saying, “I’m sorry, but f—k your discomfort about my lack of dignity.”

She concluded: “I come here to share an experience that has all but broken me. Oh god, now I have worry about the morning!! Love all round, not hate.”

Evans’ Instagram comments came after Gruffudd filed for divorce earlier this week after 13 years of marriage. The filing came one month after Evans claimed via Twitter in January that the Fantastic Four actor walked away from their family.

“Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet on January 26.

The pair later addressed their separation in a joint statement to Us, saying, “As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”