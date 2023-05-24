Teresa Giudice’s husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ business’ Digital Media Solutions, has been named in a harassment lawsuit, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us, a woman named Juanita Williams filed a class-action lawsuit against Choice Health Insurance and Ruelas’ Digital Media Solutions earlier this month. Williams claimed that she had received multiple telemarketing calls from the firms despite being listed on the national “Do Not Call” registry.

Williams — who is seeking $1,500 per call — also alleged in her filing that she answered one of Choice Health’s calls in September 2022 and was promptly transferred to one of their insurance agents. During the conversation, the healthcare company allegedly told her that Digital Media Solutions had generated her number for them as a potential sales lead.

Ruelas, 49, launched Digital Media Solutions in 2012. According to the firm’s website, DMS is a “leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers.” The New Jersey native — who married Giudice, 51, in August 2022 — is listed as a cofounder and the executive vice president of business development. Neither Ruelas nor The Real Housewives of New Jersey star have addressed the lawsuit. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Attorney Neama Rahmani, who is not associated with the case, spoke to Us about the potential ramifications that Ruelas could face amid the lawsuit.

“When it comes to these types of violations, you know, individually they might not be a lot, but they really do add up,” the lawyer exclusively told Us on Wednesday, May 24. “So, Congress has passed laws that allow people to sue and kinda get these statutory damages. Again, might not make sense with respect to one call, but if people or companies are making hundreds, sometimes thousands of phone calls, this is a way for consumers to kind of strike back and get back. If the allegations are true, Louie and his company may be in for some financial trouble.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Rahmani also noted that Ruelas “potentially” could be required to pay Williams damages if his firm is found liable.

Prior to working at DMS, Ruelas was a 20-year veteran in the digital marketing space. He confessed that he lost his last job amid his romance with the Bravolebrity.

“Teresa didn’t want me to say this, but they let me go from my company from all the negative stuff that came up in the press because of my exes out there,” Ruelas said during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May 2022. “Yeah, they called me up and said, you know, ‘You have to step down.’ That really sucked.”

A resurfaced video of Ruelas first made headlines in July 2021, in which he claimed wanted to “have a life” and get married to a past partner. Ruelas — who shares two sons with his ex-wife, Marisa DiMartino — was then accused of mistreating several of his past girlfriends. Giudice, who coparents her four daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice, has stuck by her man and frequently defended him from the allegations.

“I know people make all these judgments and say all these things on social media regarding him. Like he wants to be on TV. He so does not want to be on TV. It’s so not his thing. If anything, he’s supporting me, but it’s really not his thing,” Teresa — who started dating the businessman in 2020 — told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “I wish people would just leave us alone. Anybody that’s negative, just please leave us alone. Because first of all, they’re never going to destroy our happiness, just leave it at that. It’s never going to happen. And I’m a very strong, strong individual. If everyone doesn’t know that, I am. And if they knock me down, I’ll get right back up.”

Ruelas proposed to Teresa in October 2021, nearly one year before they tied the knot.