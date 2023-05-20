Reliving their love story! Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas took a walk down memory lane after getting married on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

While playing “The Newlywed Game” exclusively with Us Weekly, the couple opened up about major milestone moments — including who said “I love you” first.

“I think I did. And it was more, like, I think I’m falling in love with you. It was after maybe about four months — and we were dating through COVID. So it was like dog years, we spent a lot of time together,” Ruelas, 49, recalled. “It was actually really valuable time that could take years to spend in a relationship that came out in the beginning.”

Giudice, 50, for her part, gushed over the sweet gift that she received three months into her relationship with Ruelas.

“He gave me a gift and [my] girls a gift with cards,” the Bravo star, who shares daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13, with ex-husband Joe Giudice said. The businessman, for his part, added: “I just [wrote about] my intentions to the girls and Teresa. Basically, letting them know this is actually real. We’re here. We’re gonna take this forward — and we didn’t talk marriage at that point. We were just making our relationship serious.”

Us originally confirmed that the reality star and Ruelas were dating in November 2020, two months after Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce. The pair later revealed that they started seeing one another three months prior.

In October 2021, Teresa announced that Ruelas proposed during a trip to Greece. Less than one year later, the duo exchanged vows in New Jersey and cameras captured their special day for a RHONJ special.

The cookbook author noted that her favorite part of her wedding day was walking down the aisle to her now-husband. “The whole thing was so beautiful — like when I first saw his face — I just felt relief,” Teresa detailed. “I was really nervous and then when I saw him I just got this calmness about me and I felt like my parents were really walking me down the aisle. I really did. I walked by myself and I felt like they were right beside me, so happy.”

Ruelas, meanwhile, agreed about the nuptial highlight, adding, “My favorite moment was walking out too. Then watching Teresa walk out and her power and strength alone. She didn’t need anybody to walk her down the aisle. That was my best part of the wedding. Then because she was walking toward me and we got a chance to say our vows and that was beautiful. That was a moment.”

Teresa Gets Married airs on Bravo Tuesday, May 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch the exclusive video above for more details on Giudice and Ruelas’ relationship — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.