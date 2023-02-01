Teresa Giudice on Blending Families With Husband Luis: It's an 'Adjustment'

Making it work! Teresa Giudice opened up about the process of blending families with husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas after their wedding last year.

“It is an adjustment,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the show’s season 13 premiere. “Louie’s older son has autism, so that’s an adjustment for our family, and [we’re] doing a lot of charity work for the autism foundation. The girls are so amazing with him. … We love and adore him.”

The Turning the Tables author shares daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 14, with ex-husband Joe Giudice, whom she divorced in 2020. Louie, for his part, shares sons Nicholas and Louie Jr. with ex-wife Marisa Dimartino Ruelas, whom he divorced in 2013.

Teresa added that watching her daughters interact with their stepbrothers has renewed her confidence in her motherhood skills. “As a mom, you never know if you’re doing a great job,” the cookbook author explained to Us. “But then looking at my girls to see how they interact with Nicholas, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, thank you, God. I’m doing a great job.'”

The Ultimate Girls Trip alum and Louie, 48, tied the knot in August 2022 after two years together. The businessman popped the question in November 2021 while the couple were on vacation in Greece.

“My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out,” Teresa wrote via Instagram at the time. “I love everything about you, especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are. I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you ❤️.”

Bravo cameras were present for the twosome’s nuptials, and a wedding special is set to air after season 13 of RHONJ wraps up. “I can’t wait for the wedding special because I can’t wait to relive it,” Teresa gushed to Us. “I was so happy, and I can’t wait to see it because I know there’s some things that I missed.”

Since the ceremony, the Standing Strong author has been focused on her husband and the process of blending their families. “It’s been pretty amazing,” she explained. “It really has. Because listen, I’ve heard other stories with other families, but it’s been great.”

Her daughters, meanwhile, have been keeping busy as well, with Gabriella and Milania focused on soccer and Audriana participating in competitive dancing. Gia, for her part, is a student at Rutgers University and just landed an internship at an immigration law firm, which she’ll start after finishing her senior year.

The eldest Giudice daughter revealed that she wanted to pursue a legal career after witnessing what her parents went through after their 2014 fraud convictions. After serving a 41-month prison sentence, Joe, 50, was deported to his native Italy.

“Their whole experience influenced me, honestly, for the better,” Gia explained during a May 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I just want to help families and be able to be there for families and help children especially.”

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Bravo Tuesday, February 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

